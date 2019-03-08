Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Secondary school offers minibus places to children facing transport dilemma

PUBLISHED: 11:30 12 July 2019

Parents protesting over proposals for children from Kedington to walk two and a half miles to Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Parents protesting over proposals for children from Kedington to walk two and a half miles to Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Archant

A secondary school has offered a reprieve for rural families whose children have been denied free transport by the local authority.

One of the railway sleepers over the ditch in the rain along the Kedington to Samuel Ward Academy walking route Picture: KEVIN PALMEROne of the railway sleepers over the ditch in the rain along the Kedington to Samuel Ward Academy walking route Picture: KEVIN PALMER

Parents in Kedington whose children are moving up to Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill faced uncertainty over how their youngsters would get there just weeks before the new academic year starts.

According to Suffolk County Council's new school transport system they do not qualify for council-funded travel as they live within three miles walking distance of the secondary school and a walking route across fields was deemed safe by an appeals committee.

READ MORE: 'It's just so short-sighted' - Kedington parents face school transport dilemma

Samuel Ward Academy has now offered spaces to the affected children on a school minibus to solve the immediate dilemma.

Andy Hunter, headteacher at Samuel Ward Academy, said: "We have been talking to parents at Kedington Primary Academy since the autumn to try and find a solution to this problem.

Kevin Palmer with his wife Zoe and their children Connor, 18, Hazel, 11, and Zara. Picture: JOHN SOWERBYKevin Palmer with his wife Zoe and their children Connor, 18, Hazel, 11, and Zara. Picture: JOHN SOWERBY

"Through some creative changes to our existing bus routes, we have been able to offer some limited places. We had 12 applications for school transport from families living in the Kedington area and we have been able to offer all 12 a seat on a school minibus.

You may also want to watch:

"I am pleased that we have been able to find a solution for this year, but there is more to do. We aren't funded to provide transport so this is not a sustainable solution for the years to come."

Kedington parent Kevin Palmer described his relief at knowing his daughter Hazel has school transport for September.

The footpath has been described as The footpath has been described as "unsafe and unsuitable" Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

He said: "We feel the school has got the council out of a bit of a hotspot.

"It's bought us a little bit of time and has given us certainty - we know Hazel has got transport in."

He said some Kedington parents are making arrangements to car share to get their children to school, adding "no-one will be walking due to the distance, time it takes, it being an unsafe route for our children to walk alone and inconvenience for working parents".

READ MORE: Pupils' proposed walk to school across fields described as 'ludicrous'

Mr Palmer, who works in pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, understands the Samuel Ward minibus will be subsidised travel, rather than being completely free, but would still work out substantially less than the cost of local authority transport.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of the path Picture: LUCILLE WHITINGConcerns have been raised about the safety of the path Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Previously, a spokesman for Suffolk County Council said after walking the Kedington to Samuel Ward Academy route in May the education transport appeals committee "concluded that the route was not dangerous and is therefore available for a child accompanied as necessary by a responsible adult".

"The next course of action for any appellant that believes the process has not been followed correctly would be to contact the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman," they added.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘I felt imprisoned by my anxieties’ - teenager battles to rebuild life after mental health units

Sasha is back home after being on mental health units for around a year Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Ed Sheeran’s ‘shout out’ to Ipswich in new song with Eminem and 50 Cent

Ed Sheeran mentions Ipswich in his new track with rap superstars Eminem and 50 Cent Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Secondary school offers minibus places to children facing transport dilemma

Parents protesting over proposals for children from Kedington to walk two and a half miles to Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Dangerous going forward with a deadly left boot – Garbutt should make a big impression at Town

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring Colchester's second-half equaliser at Preston in a 1-1 draw, in 2013. That was one of U's reporter Carl Marston's 10 highlights of that season. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists