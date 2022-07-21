School uniform swap aims to reduce Suffolk town's environmental impact

A Suffolk town is hoping to reduce its environmental impact through a 'Give and Take' event with a special focus on a school uniform exchange. - Credit: Lesley Ford-Platt

A Suffolk town is hoping to reduce its environmental impact through a 'Give and Take' event with a special focus on a school uniform exchange.

Sudbury Market Town Partnership is accepting donations to run its latest event on Saturday, July 30 at the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard.

Trustee and chairman of Sudbury Market Town Partnership and Transition Group, Lesley Ford-Platt said: "With recent days proving that we all need to do our bit to help reduce global warming, the Give and Take event is just a small way which might help us contribute to this.

"Give and Take prevents useful items going to landfill and also helps people on low incomes who can take away for free things which they need."

A local primary school has already promised to donate a batch of uniforms to the event and the group is asking that clean, outgrown school uniforms be brought in for children needing larger sizes.

It will also be accepting donated books, toys, crockery, music, kitchen or garden equipment and small items of furniture.

The intention of the event is to reach 'zero waste' status, so household items are not needlessly thrown away when they can benefit other people.

In turn, this then reduces the number of items going to landfill and helps cut the town's carbon footprint.

The 'Give and Take' event will open for donations at 9.30am, open to the public at 10am and close at noon.

The Sudbury Market Town Partnership stipulate that the event is for the benefit of private individuals only and resellers will be charged an entry fee of £25.

Refreshments will be available and the group will also be accepting cash donations on the day to help cover the costs of running the event.

Transition Sudbury and District is a sub-group of the Sudbury Market Town Partnership which helps reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact.

It runs the 'Give and Take' event twice a year and has also delivered visits to environmental schemes, debates on energy issues, Eco-Fairs and supports the 'Warmer Homes' initiative.