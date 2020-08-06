School ‘devastated’ by obscene graffiti and extensive vandalism

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL Archant

Police are hunting vandals who have left a trail of destruction at Manningtree High School.

When staff arrived at the Alpha Trust school on Monday, July 13, they discovered they had been the victim of terrible damage during their preparations to welcome students back.

Obscene graffiti has been scrawled across the roof of the building, roof tiles smashed and Internet cables ripped up after the school was targeted on several occasions by vandals.

The trail of destruction was discovered on Monday, July 13, when staff arrived at the Alpha Trust school to prepare to welcome students back.

But the vandalism continued, when on Monday, August 3, it was discovered that there had been several more visits by vandals and further ‘extensive’ damage carried out – including to a brand new building which hasn’t yet been usedt.

CCTV footage from the school grounds off Colchester Road reportedly shows the vandals jumping between the roof areas to gain access.

In a social media post on Tuesday the school said they it was “devastated” and that it was “upsetting” for them to see the damage.

Carol Sinclair, director of operations at Manningtree High School, said: “It is important to us that our students have the best facilities that we can afford for them.

“We have been excited about welcoming them back in September into our brand new labs and classrooms and have been redecorating and updating existing rooms.

“Sadly, the mindless antisocial behaviour of a few trespassers has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to roofs and fittings.

“This means that money which should be spent on resources for our students will now need to be spent on emergency repairs and enhanced security instead.”

The school has chosen not to share some of the more obscene graffiti but photos show smashed tiles, Internet cables cut open and rude messages spray-painted in white across the gutters and roofs.

Essex Police are now investigating the incident and the school has appealed for anyone with information to come forward and contact them via email school@manningtreehigh.com or by phoning on 01206 392 852.

