E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

School ‘devastated’ by obscene graffiti and extensive vandalism

PUBLISHED: 12:04 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 06 August 2020

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

Police are hunting vandals who have left a trail of destruction at Manningtree High School.

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOLVandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

When staff arrived at the Alpha Trust school on Monday, July 13, they discovered they had been the victim of terrible damage during their preparations to welcome students back.

Obscene graffiti has been scrawled across the roof of the building, roof tiles smashed and Internet cables ripped up after the school was targeted on several occasions by vandals.

The trail of destruction was discovered on Monday, July 13, when staff arrived at the Alpha Trust school to prepare to welcome students back.

But the vandalism continued, when on Monday, August 3, it was discovered that there had been several more visits by vandals and further ‘extensive’ damage carried out – including to a brand new building which hasn’t yet been usedt.

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOLVandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

CCTV footage from the school grounds off Colchester Road reportedly shows the vandals jumping between the roof areas to gain access.

In a social media post on Tuesday the school said they it was “devastated” and that it was “upsetting” for them to see the damage.

Carol Sinclair, director of operations at Manningtree High School, said: “It is important to us that our students have the best facilities that we can afford for them.

“We have been excited about welcoming them back in September into our brand new labs and classrooms and have been redecorating and updating existing rooms.

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOLVandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

“Sadly, the mindless antisocial behaviour of a few trespassers has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to roofs and fittings.

“This means that money which should be spent on resources for our students will now need to be spent on emergency repairs and enhanced security instead.”

The school has chosen not to share some of the more obscene graffiti but photos show smashed tiles, Internet cables cut open and rude messages spray-painted in white across the gutters and roofs.

Essex Police are now investigating the incident and the school has appealed for anyone with information to come forward and contact them via email school@manningtreehigh.com or by phoning on 01206 392 852.

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOLVandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOLVandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

Vandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOLVandals broke into Manningtree High School and left a trail of destruction with obscene graffiti, internet cables cut and roof tiles broken. Picture: MANNINGTREE HIGH SCHOOL

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Three strike’ burglar used stolen card eight times on day of break-in

David Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Warning of high overnight temperatures ahead of mini-heatwave

Suffolk residents may flock to the beach to enjoy the hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Essex backpacker’s murderer seeks to overturn conviction

Grace Millane died in New Zealand after being strangled by a 28-year-old man she met on Tinder Picture: PA

Man breached court order by sending messages via bank transfer application

Lee Bartrum was handed a community order at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man denies burglary and assault charges following alleged incident in Bury St Edmunds

Lee Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT