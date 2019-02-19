Haverhill boy shaves head for charity to show support for mum

George Skeates with teachers Samantha Ockleford and Helen Townshend Picture: ELEANOR RODWELL Archant

A Haverhill schoolboy shaved his head for charity to show support for his mum – who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

George Skeates, a Year 7 pupil at Samuel Ward Academy, has raised more than £430 for Macmillan Cancer Support while mum Claire goes through treatment.

George said: “The experience has brought me closer to my mum. Now she is not the only one going through it.”

His teachers at Samuel Ward Academy have described the student as an inspiration and a role model with his fundraising efforts.

Andy Hunter, headteacher, said: “This was a great personal challenge for George and we are really proud of him. He has shown remarkable strength and maturity.”

George had his head shaved at Mr Barber’s in Haverhill and staff added to his experience by giving him amusing haircuts including bowl cuts and a mohawk before it all came off.

Anyone wanting to donate to George’s effort can go to www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/george-skeates