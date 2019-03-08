School children bury time capsule at new estate

Site manager Ben Sharp and children from the The Pines Primary School bury the time capsule Picture: BARRATT HOMES BARRATT HOMES

Pupils from a Suffolk primary school have buried a memento of life in 2019 for future residents of a new housing estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Site manager Ben Sharp and children from the The Pines Primary School bury the time capsule Picture: BARRATT HOMES Site manager Ben Sharp and children from the The Pines Primary School bury the time capsule Picture: BARRATT HOMES

Youngsters from The Pines Primary School in Red Lodge placed the capsule on the Manor Wood estate, to be opened in 30 years time.

You may also want to watch:

The children included a range of different items in the capsule to show future residents of the Lancaster Avenue estate what life was like in 2019.

They wrote letters and drew pictures about school life and also imagined what things would be like in 2049, when the time capsule is scheduled to be opened.

Annette Hurst, sales director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said, "We thought it would be a great idea for the pupils at The Pines Primary School to bury a time capsule for future Hunter's Chase residents."

Clare Stewart, Year Two Teacher at The Pines, said, "The children have loved being part of the time capsule project."