School children bury time capsule at new estate

PUBLISHED: 13:50 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 24 September 2019

Site manager Ben Sharp and children from the The Pines Primary School bury the time capsule Picture: BARRATT HOMES

BARRATT HOMES

Pupils from a Suffolk primary school have buried a memento of life in 2019 for future residents of a new housing estate.

Youngsters from The Pines Primary School in Red Lodge placed the capsule on the Manor Wood estate, to be opened in 30 years time.

The children included a range of different items in the capsule to show future residents of the Lancaster Avenue estate what life was like in 2019.

They wrote letters and drew pictures about school life and also imagined what things would be like in 2049, when the time capsule is scheduled to be opened.

Annette Hurst, sales director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said, "We thought it would be a great idea for the pupils at The Pines Primary School to bury a time capsule for future Hunter's Chase residents."

Clare Stewart, Year Two Teacher at The Pines, said, "The children have loved being part of the time capsule project."

