Do you support the climate strike? Vote in our poll

Schoolchildren across Suffolk are among thousands taking part in the global climate strike today Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Thousands of people - including schoolchildren - are hitting the streets today to support the Global Climate Strike, with a series of climate change protests happening across Suffolk and north Essex.

Children and young people across the UK are expected to miss lessons and lectures to take part in today's action - originally sparked by teenage activist Greta Thunberg's school strikes outside the Swedish parliament.

We want to know your views - should children be taken out of school to take part in the protests? And should they be happening at all? Let us know by voting in our poll.

Demonstrations are taking place in Suffolk and Essex today, in various locations:

- Cornhill, Ipswich, 12pm

- Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, 1.30pm

- High Street (Britten Centre), Lowestoft, 12pm

- Castle Park, Colchester, 12pm

- Town Centre (by McDonalds), Clacton, 3.30pm

- Shire Hall, Chelmsford, 12pm

Find your nearest protest here.

What is the Global Climate Strike?

The Global Climate Strike is set to begin on Friday, September 20, with thousands of people expected to take part around the world.

Protestors are calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels and for world leaders to take action on the issue of climate change.

The protests come ahead of a climate summit at the UN next week convened by secretary-general Antonio Guterres to urge countries to up their climate efforts.

