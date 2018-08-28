Partly Cloudy

‘This has been an incredible honour’ – Schoolchildren visit battlefields to mark Armistice centenary

PUBLISHED: 17:19 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:34 13 November 2018

Twenty students and staff made the trip to northern France and Belgium Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

Twenty students and staff made the trip to northern France and Belgium Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

Students from Finborough School embarked on an adventure to the continent to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The children visited key sites in northern France and Belgium Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

Leaving at 5am on Saturday, November 10, the 20 students and staff journeyed to France – stopping first at Newfoundland Park, the preserved part of the Somme battlefields, followed by a visit to the monument at Thiepval.

After a night in the city of Arras, the students had the opportunity to join the remembrance service in Ypres at the famous Menin Gate.

The children joined tens of thousands of people marking the special historic moment, and had the honour of taking part in the procession – with student Shannon Warren laying a wreath on behalf of the school alongside a host of European dignitaries.

The students then visited the preserved trenches at Sanctuary Wood before returning to Suffolk.

The trip marked 100 years since the end of the First World War Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

The children chosen for the honour were the winners of a history competition for which they had to produce a piece of work centred on the ‘Great War’.

The entries ranged from in-depth studies of family history to a full-size trench and dug out created in one pupil’s garden.

Headteacher Steven Clark, who joined the group, said: “This has been the most incredible honour; I am deeply affected by the emotion and historical significance of this day in Ypres and cannot express how proud I am of our students who represented their school and country so beautifully.

“This was an outstanding representation of the power of remembrance and how important it is for our children to learn about the cost of war and the incredible sacrifice by so many.

The students were honoured to take part in a major procession to mark the centenary Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

“Their aspirations for lasting peace across the world was an poignant reminder of the power of a youthful outlook, something we must always value and build upon.”

Homeless man had ear bitten off in attack, court told

16:36 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A Colchester woman accused of murdering a rough sleeper, whose badly beaten body was found in a car park, allegedly saw one of her co-defendants bite off the victim’s ear lobe and try to get him to swallow it.

Suffolk to appoint new £150k director as staff face unpaid leave

16:35 Paul Geater
Council chief executive Nicola Beach is shaking up the top team. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

On the day that it has told its staff to expect to take two days unpaid leave a year because it cannot afford their pay rise, Suffolk County Council is starting a search for an extra £150,000 director.

Man who spent 862 days in hospital died while refusing help from carers, inquest hears

14:56 Will Jefford
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Adriano Guedes, aged 65, of Kessingland, moved to England from Portugal more than 15 years ago and was admitted to hospital in 2014 after having a stroke.

Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

14:35 Michael Steward
The incident happened between Cornard Road and Newton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman walking her dog along a footpath in Sudbury was confronted by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

Tributes paid to college principal who inspired a generation of farmers

14:20 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to John Paton Philip, who has died aged 92. Picture: RACHEL FRYER

Tributes have been paid to the former principal of Chadacre Agricultural College, John Paton Philip MBE, who has died at the age of 92.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

13:27 Sophie Smith
A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A lorry has fallen on its side at an A11 roundabout.

Disabled shoppers bring shop accesibility into question for Purple Day

13:05 Greta Levy
Margaret Oldham, of Lowestoft set out on the high street donning a two piece purple velvet outfit to talk to businesses about their store accessibility.

November 13 has marked the first Purple Tuesday - a day dedicated to raise awareness of shopping accessibility for those living with a disability.

