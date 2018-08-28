Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youngsters face ‘life threatening dangers’ at educational workshop

PUBLISHED: 10:58 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 14 November 2018

The St John Ambulance scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

The St John Ambulance scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

Archant

It is a popular annual event that helps children to stay safe at home, in the community and online.

The fire safety scenario with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick HowesThe fire safety scenario with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

And over the next two weeks, about 1,200 schoolchildren will be learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations.

Pupils from 34 schools across Waveney will take part in Crucial Crew – a national safety initiative aimed at Year 6 students – as it is held once more between November 13 and November 23.

Road safety with Suffolk Roadsafe as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick HowesRoad safety with Suffolk Roadsafe as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

With the multi-agency project having been run in Waveney for the past 15 years, organisers said that more than 15,000 children have now taken part in the two hour workshops over the years.

The event, held at Lowestoft Community Church, enables children to experience real-life situations through talks and different scenarios.

The Risky Rubbish scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick HowesThe Risky Rubbish scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

Youngsters, aged 10 or 11, will learn how to tackle the personal dangers they face and raise their awareness as eight different scenarios – which advise them how to keep safe in their daily lives – are played out.

Spending 12 minutes at each scenario, the first sessions on Tuesday morning was attended by pupils from St Felix in Reydon, St Benet’s in Beccles and St Edmund’s R C Primary School in Bungay.

The Stay Safe online scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick HowesThe Stay Safe online scenario as Crucial Crew commences in Lowestoft, with about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learning valuable skills in how to keep safe in real-life situations over the coming days. Pictures; Mick Howes

The emergency scenarios feature fire safety, road safety, online and chatroom safety, water and seaside safety, railway safety, electrical safety, first aid and risky rubbish highlighting hazardous materials.

With the event organised by Rotary clubs – including the Lowestoft Rotary Club with support from Lowestoft East Point Rotary Club, Lowestoft South Rotary and Beccles and Bungay Rotary clubs – scenarios were run by Rotarians, along with St John Ambulance, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, Suffolk Roadsafe and UK Power Networks.

Event co-organiser, long term champion of Crucial Crew and President of the Rotary Club of Lowestoft, Brian Hunter, said: “Crucial Crew is beneficial to young people across the community helping them learn skills which can then be put into practice in real life situations.

“Feedback from participants shows they appreciate the relevance of the scenarios to their daily lives. If the experience helps prepare people to cope in life threatening situations, it makes Crucial Crew very worthwhile.”

At the end of the workshops the pupils leave with a certificate with their names on to say they have completed Crucial Crew.

Mr Hunter added: “Our thanks are due to those supporting the event, Lowestoft South, Lowestoft East Point and Beccles Rotary Clubs, St John Ambulance, Lowestoft Lifeguards, Halesworth Lions, Waveney District and Suffolk County Councils.”

Topic Tags:

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

29 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Bucking success: Volunteers come together to clean-up Pakefield Riding School

41 minutes ago Greta Levy
After years of trotting, cantering and galloping the the indoor centre had deterioated and was in dire need of a face-lift. Picture: Contributed

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have catered their services to people with physical and mental needs.

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

09:40 Jessica Hill
Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

From a Georgian nipple shield to a diamond dustpan - The former presenter of the popular BBC show Bargain Hunt is flogging his exotic collection of antiques in Essex.

Engineers continue race to fix broken pipe as Eye left without gas supplies

09:32 Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Gas engineers are in a race to repair a damaged pipe in a bid to avoid hundreds of households experiencing another chilly night without heating.

Fifth man arrested in connection with Marks Tey stabbing

09:22 Will Jefford
Essex Police have arrested a fifth man in conection to a stabbing in Marks Tey. Picture: ARCHANT

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Essex which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Most read

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24