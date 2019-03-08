Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs Archant

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by a man who abducted her while she was on a family holiday at Center Parcs Elveden Forest, a court has heard.

The girl arranged to meet Grant McShane at the security entrance to the holiday park at Elveden and was missing for more than four hours before he took her back, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The girl later told police that during that time McShane gave her a large bottle of vodka and cocaine and had driven her to a dead end track where he had sexually assaulted her.

Jailing McShane for six years Judge Rupert Overbury described his behaviour as "predatory" and said: "Your behaviour as a 25-year-old man towards a 15-year-old girl was premeditated, coercive and controlling and you manipulated her feelings and movements for your own sexual purposes."

He said McShane had told the girl he loved her and that he would buy her the car she wanted which was grooming behaviour.

He said McShane had persuaded the girl to meet him while she was on holiday with her family at Center Parcs and had sexually assaulted her after plying her with alcohol and class A drugs.

McShane, now 26, of Northam Close, Peterborough, admitted abduction, two offences of sexual activity with a child, possessing cannabis and having a pepper spray and a knuckleduster in his possession.

In addition to being jailed he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the schoolgirl had met McShane thorough a friend and they had communicated via social media.

Police were contacted in January by the girl's parents after she didn't go home one night and McShane was arrested on suspicion of committing a sexual offence.

McShane continued to contact the girl and arranged to meet her at the security entrance at Elveden Center Parcs at 5pm on February 20.

The girl told her parents she was going for a walk and they didn't see her again until McShane brought her back to Center Parcs at 9.30pm.

Stephen Mather, for McShane, said his client was emotionally immature and had acted foolishly.