Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

PUBLISHED: 09:07 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 25 June 2019

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Archant

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by a man who abducted her while she was on a family holiday at Center Parcs Elveden Forest, a court has heard.

The girl arranged to meet Grant McShane at the security entrance to the holiday park at Elveden and was missing for more than four hours before he took her back, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The girl later told police that during that time McShane gave her a large bottle of vodka and cocaine and had driven her to a dead end track where he had sexually assaulted her.

Jailing McShane for six years Judge Rupert Overbury described his behaviour as "predatory" and said: "Your behaviour as a 25-year-old man towards a 15-year-old girl was premeditated, coercive and controlling and you manipulated her feelings and movements for your own sexual purposes."

He said McShane had told the girl he loved her and that he would buy her the car she wanted which was grooming behaviour.

He said McShane had persuaded the girl to meet him while she was on holiday with her family at Center Parcs and had sexually assaulted her after plying her with alcohol and class A drugs.

McShane, now 26, of Northam Close, Peterborough, admitted abduction, two offences of sexual activity with a child, possessing cannabis and having a pepper spray and a knuckleduster in his possession.

In addition to being jailed he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the schoolgirl had met McShane thorough a friend and they had communicated via social media.

Police were contacted in January by the girl's parents after she didn't go home one night and McShane was arrested on suspicion of committing a sexual offence.

McShane continued to contact the girl and arranged to meet her at the security entrance at Elveden Center Parcs at 5pm on February 20.

The girl told her parents she was going for a walk and they didn't see her again until McShane brought her back to Center Parcs at 9.30pm.

Stephen Mather, for McShane, said his client was emotionally immature and had acted foolishly.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Defeats to avenge, players facing ex-clubs and Lambert going back to the start – sub-plots galore for Ipswich Town in League One

James Norwood celebrates with Tranmere Rovers fans, but would he celebrate an Ipswich Town goal against his former club? Photo: PA

Storms strike Suffolk and Essex - but hotter weather could be on the horizon

Lightning hits Hadleigh Picture: PETER CUTTS

Primary school reopens after part of ceiling collapses

Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds was closed on Monday after part of the ceiling collapsed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hearing her scream was awful’ - father’s anguish after German Shepherd attacks seven-year-old daughter

Daniel Bullion's daughter, Caitlyn, was attacked by a German Shepherd as they walked back to their home in Carlton Colville. Picture: Daniel Bullion

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists