'Stranger danger' warning after schoolgirl approached by unknown man
PUBLISHED: 11:51 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 16 May 2019
ADRIAN PYE
A unknown man who approached a teenage girl has sparked warnings over students' personal safety from a school.
The student, who attends East Bergholt High School, was walking under the bridge in Station Road, Manningtree, when a man approached her and tried to speak to her.
He was described as white, in his 40s, bald, well built and wearing a high visibility jacket.
Chris Burns, East Bergholt's acting headteacher, said: "The student acted sensibly and maturely and did not engage with the male.
"We are glad that she is safe and that the appropriate steps have been taken with the police being notified.
"The school takes the safety of its students very seriously, spending time with all year groups addressing personal safety, and recognises the importance of alerting parents and carers when such incidents are reported to us."
In an email sent out to parents the night before, the school said that police have been informed and have advised that if anyone has a similar experience and is targeted by this man they should contact Essex Police with incident number 1250 of May 10.
Essex Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.
Comments have been disabled on this article.