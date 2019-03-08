Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Stranger danger' warning after schoolgirl approached by unknown man

PUBLISHED: 11:51 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 16 May 2019

The student who was approached attends East Bergholt High School. The school has warned parents of the incident and informed Essex Police Picture: ADRIAN PYE

The student who was approached attends East Bergholt High School. The school has warned parents of the incident and informed Essex Police Picture: ADRIAN PYE

ADRIAN PYE

A unknown man who approached a teenage girl has sparked warnings over students' personal safety from a school.

Manningtree railway station, in Station Road, Manningtree. A man in his 40s approached a teenage girl close to the station Picture: SU ANDERSONManningtree railway station, in Station Road, Manningtree. A man in his 40s approached a teenage girl close to the station Picture: SU ANDERSON

The student, who attends East Bergholt High School, was walking under the bridge in Station Road, Manningtree, when a man approached her and tried to speak to her.

He was described as white, in his 40s, bald, well built and wearing a high visibility jacket.

Chris Burns, East Bergholt's acting headteacher, said: "The student acted sensibly and maturely and did not engage with the male.

"We are glad that she is safe and that the appropriate steps have been taken with the police being notified.

"The school takes the safety of its students very seriously, spending time with all year groups addressing personal safety, and recognises the importance of alerting parents and carers when such incidents are reported to us."

In an email sent out to parents the night before, the school said that police have been informed and have advised that if anyone has a similar experience and is targeted by this man they should contact Essex Police with incident number 1250 of May 10.

Essex Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists