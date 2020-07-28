E-edition Read the EADT online edition
India’s marathon skate challenge to tackle the lockdown blues

PUBLISHED: 15:45 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 28 July 2020

India Langley, who roller-bladed from Combs Ford in Stowmarket to Felixstowe for her skate hockey club Mid Suffolk Mutts. Picture: BECKIE EGAN PHOTOGRAPHY

India Langley, who roller-bladed from Combs Ford in Stowmarket to Felixstowe for her skate hockey club Mid Suffolk Mutts. Picture: BECKIE EGAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Beckie Egan Photography

Suffolk teenager India Langley got her skates on when she decided to take on a marathon challenge to raise money for her two sports clubs.

India Langley gets a cheer from fellow members of Mid Suffolk Mutts Skater Hockey Club at Felixstowe sea front. Picture: HAYLEY LANGLEYIndia Langley gets a cheer from fellow members of Mid Suffolk Mutts Skater Hockey Club at Felixstowe sea front. Picture: HAYLEY LANGLEY

The 13-year-old raised nearly £1,000 by roller-blading a full marathon distance of 26.4 miles from Combs Ford in Stowmarket to Felixstowe via Ipswich town centre and the Waterfront.

The money will be split between Mid Suffolk Mutts Skater Hockey Club, who she plays for as a defender and is captain of her team, and Scorpion Martial Arts Academy in Stowmarket, where she is a keen kick-boxer.

India lives in Combs, near Stowmarket, and is a pupil at Stowupland High School.

She took on her marathon challenge as a way of keeping fit during lockdown and completed it on Sunday July 25, crossing the finishing line to cheers and applause from her Mutts team-mates.

India Langley by the statue of Sir Bobby Robson at Ipswich Town FC en route to Felixstowe from Stowmarket. Picture: HAYLEY LANGLEYIndia Langley by the statue of Sir Bobby Robson at Ipswich Town FC en route to Felixstowe from Stowmarket. Picture: HAYLEY LANGLEY

India said: “It went really well, although I did get tired towards the end. I think Bishop’s Hill in Ipswich was probably the worst part though as it was quite a steep hill.

“It was great to get to the end and see all my team-mates there. I love the sport, it’s really fast and fun.”

Skater hockey is similar to ice hockey and is a contact sport played on a hard surface by players wearing roller blades.

India Langley in action for Mid Suffolk Mutts Skater Hockey Club. Picture: BECKIE EGAN PHOTOGRAPHYIndia Langley in action for Mid Suffolk Mutts Skater Hockey Club. Picture: BECKIE EGAN PHOTOGRAPHY

The Mutts are based at Debenham sports centre and play teams from across East Anglia.

Proud Mum Hayley said India had been due to take her black belt in kick boxing but this had been put on hold because of the lockdown.

“The challenge has been great for her because it’s given her something to focus on during the lockdown,” she said.

“Her coach set a challenge of seeing how far they could skate as a way of keeping up their fitness. India did 14 miles initially, then decided if she could go that far then she would push herself to do a complete marathon, so we are very proud of her.”

So far India has raised a total of £920 through cash gifts and donations to her GoFund Me page ‘India’s Inline Marathon for Mutts & Scorpion’.

