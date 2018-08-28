Children in Need 2018: Fundraising gets underway across Suffolk

Staff from the Otley student services team are backing this year’s Children in Need campaign Picture: JOHN NICE Archant

Staff, students and businesses from across the region have begun their fundraising for Children in Need which takes place today.

Joshua Harper Joshua has raised over £1000 with his fundraising for Children in Need. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Joshua Harper Joshua has raised over £1000 with his fundraising for Children in Need. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of pounds will be raised for the event whose theme this year is ‘Do Your Thing’.

Easton and Otley College

Staff from Easton and Otley College have been bringing their teddies to work to help raise money for Children in Need which takes place today.

Ryan Crisp and his teddy Ed who he has brought to work for Children in Need Picture: JOHN NICE Ryan Crisp and his teddy Ed who he has brought to work for Children in Need Picture: JOHN NICE

Staff from the student services team have been bringing in their cuddly companions as part of the college’s backing of the nationwide fundraiser.

As well as bringing in teddies students will be studying in style as part of a ‘wear a onesie’ day which will also be held today.

Student services manager, Belinda Deacon, said: “It’s great to take part in Children in Need. It raises so much money for a wide variety of important campaigns and we are always delighted to do our bit.”

Students on the college’s Norfolk campus will also be bringing teddies to work with a cake sale also being heled to raised money.

One teddy has his ears checked Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE One teddy has his ears checked Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

Shotley County Primary School

Five-year-old Joshua Harper from Shotley Gate has raised over £1,000 by running twenty miles. Tonight he will be taking part in the Children in Need special at Norwich Castle.

Pupils in Orford have been selling Pudsey merchandise Picture: GEMMA CANNON Pupils in Orford have been selling Pudsey merchandise Picture: GEMMA CANNON

Heath Primary School, Kesgrave

Classes at the school are having a ‘Danceathon’ to raise money with each class taking it in turn to bust a move.

Youngsters are also coming to school dressed in their sports clothes or as a famous sports person.

Children from Martlesham Primary School doing their 'penny challenge' this morning. Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL Children from Martlesham Primary School doing their 'penny challenge' this morning. Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL

Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich

Staff at The Hearing Care Centre have been bringing their childhood teddies to work, while encouraging members of the public to make £1 donations to Children in Need.

Pictures show the team’s teddies hard at work at the practice on Upper Brook Street in Ipswich – carrying out earwax removal, having hearing tests and taking calls on the service desk.

Orford Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Pupils in Orford have been preparing for Children in Need all week long. Year 5 and 6 school councillors have been selling Pudsey merchandise, including Pudsey ears which have all sold out. A guess the name of the teddy competition has also been running to raise more money and today all the school have had a non-uniform day.

Martlesham Primary School

Pupils from Martlesham Primary School have been taking part in their ‘penny challenge’ where the different school houses lined up their coppers along the playground. Some of the houses even managed to cover two lengths of the playground with their pennies.

The school are also dressed in spots and bright colours to mark the event with a bake sale at the end of the day.

