E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'We must all be alert to the danger signs' - county lines meeting for parents

PUBLISHED: 17:17 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 08 November 2019

Former Bury St Edmunds headteacher Geoff Barton (pictured right), now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders, said

Former Bury St Edmunds headteacher Geoff Barton (pictured right), now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders, said "the stark reality is that young people can all-too-easily fall prey to county lines" Picture: DANNY HEWITT

DANNY HEWITT

Schools and colleges in and around Bury St Edmunds have been "applauded" for calling a meeting on the "rapidly growing" problem of county lines drugs crime.

Suffolk police say they are working Suffolk police say they are working "tirelessly to disrupt, arrest, and prosecute those people that choose to target Suffolk" in county lines. Stock image. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Parents have been sent a letter inviting them to attend West Suffolk College on Monday evening so families have the information they need and the opportunity to ask questions.

County lines gangs establish markets in rural towns and will exploit children and vulnerable adults to move and store the drugs and money.

The issue was brought to the attention of many in Bury St Edmunds due to the trial of 17-year-old Kieran Hayward, from the town, who was convicted of murdering Ipswich man Daniel Saunders, 32, in a drug related "revenge attack".

In the letter to parents, Colin Shaw, vice principal of West Suffolk College, said they aim to "help protect the young people in Bury from the increasing risks they face and to take a common approach to this problem".

Suffolk police are working closely with key partners such as education, health and local councils on a range of measures designed to educate and prevent people from becoming victims to county lines dealing. Suffolk Police stock image. Picture: Sarah Lucy BrownSuffolk police are working closely with key partners such as education, health and local councils on a range of measures designed to educate and prevent people from becoming victims to county lines dealing. Suffolk Police stock image. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Former Bury St Edmunds headteacher Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "We applaud the robust action being taken by school and college leaders in Bury.

"It is a very good idea to engage directly with families in this way. The stark reality is that young people can all-too-easily fall prey to county lines and we must all be alert to the danger signs.

"As a society, we must do more to combat this vile trade. This means we must invest more in the infrastructure of support for vulnerable young people which is provided by local authorities, schools and colleges, and we have to better resource our police forces."

Mr Barton added "the grim phenomenon" of county lines is "sadly a national problem", and many schools, colleges, police forces and other agencies across the country will be contending with this issue.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said while there had been success in tackling county lines it was still a Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said while there had been success in tackling county lines it was still a "threat" Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

In the letter, Mr Shaw said the education providers have been working closely together with the police, the local education authority and other agencies and have also sought advice from other parts of the country.

He said: "Prevention is always better than cure and we intend to ensure that families have the information that they need to understand the current position and how best to support young people.

"We recognise that it can be difficult to accept that areas like Bury are affected by these issues and that acceptance is key to beginning to tackle the problem."

The meeting with parents on November 11 is taking place at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.The meeting with parents on November 11 is taking place at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.

He said they are looking to take a "firm, consistent line" in situations where drug activity is brought into their schools and colleges while also ensuring that those involved receive "appropriate support and guidance".

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore, who also praised the schools for the meeting, said while there had been notable successes in tackling county lines, it was still "one of the biggest challenges we face in Suffolk".

"We are in this for the long haul to deal with it," he said. "A multi-agency approach is the solution and longer term it's about prevention - activities [for young people] and prospects for children as they get older."

Superintendent Kim Warner, policing commander for West Suffolk at Suffolk police, said "if drug dealers think Suffolk is a safe haven - they are wrong."

"We are working tirelessly to disrupt, arrest, and prosecute those people that choose to target Suffolk."

A spokesperson at Suffolk County Council, said: "With our partners we take the safety of our children very seriously and this talk on November 11 at West Suffolk College is about wider prevention work to highlight the issue.

"We endeavour to support parents, carers and young people in recognising the signs of county lines, knowing where to go for help and how to report any concerns."

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man, 71, dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

New trains coming to Suffolk by Christmas, says Greater Anglia

The new Greater Anglia trains are due to start operating on the line from Ipswich to Lowestoft within the next few weeks. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Man who impersonated police officer to steal money from elderly jailed

Elijah King has been jailed for 11 years for distraction burglaries while impersonating a police officer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Noah’s Ark set to dock in Ipswich on Saturday morning

The Noah's Ark replica due in Ipswich on Saturday morning Picture: Bigship BV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists