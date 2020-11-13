How schools and nurseries raised cash for Children in Need

Children at Colneis Junior school have helped raise £1,400 for Children in Need along with those at Fairfield Infant school. Picture: The Federation of Fairfield and Colneis Archant

From dress up days to danceathons, schools and nurseries across Suffolk and north Essex have held events raising money for Children in Need.

Fairfield Infant and Colneis Junior school in Felixstowe had set a target of raising £100.

But they were blown away when their JustGiving page reached a total of £1,400.

Headteacher Mark Girling said: “We’re amazed at the generosity of our families.

“We appreciate our community coming together to support such a worthy charity at this particularly difficult time. It models a fantastic example to our children about how to be effective and positive citizens.”

Twizzle Tops Day Nursery in South Woodham Ferrers held a live danceathon on Facebook, made playdough Pudseys and biscuits to raise cash for the chairty.

Other events included pupils and staff at Holmwood House Prep School in Colchester wearing alternative ties to mark the occasion, and Hardwick Primary School in Bury St Edmunds holding a dress up day.