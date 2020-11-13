E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How schools and nurseries raised cash for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 16:29 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 13 November 2020

Children at Colneis Junior school have helped raise £1,400 for Children in Need along with those at Fairfield Infant school. Picture: The Federation of Fairfield and Colneis

Archant

From dress up days to danceathons, schools and nurseries across Suffolk and north Essex have held events raising money for Children in Need.

Children at Fairfield Infant school have helped raise £1,400 for Children in Need along with those at Colneis Junior school. Picture: The Federation of Fairfield and Colneis

Fairfield Infant and Colneis Junior school in Felixstowe had set a target of raising £100.

But they were blown away when their JustGiving page reached a total of £1,400.

Headteacher Mark Girling said: “We’re amazed at the generosity of our families.

Children at Twizzle Tops Day Nursery in South Woodham Ferrers held a danceathon and made playdough Pudseys to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: TWIZZLE TOPS DAY NURSERYChildren at Twizzle Tops Day Nursery in South Woodham Ferrers held a danceathon and made playdough Pudseys to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: TWIZZLE TOPS DAY NURSERY

“We appreciate our community coming together to support such a worthy charity at this particularly difficult time. It models a fantastic example to our children about how to be effective and positive citizens.”

Twizzle Tops Day Nursery in South Woodham Ferrers held a live danceathon on Facebook, made playdough Pudseys and biscuits to raise cash for the chairty.

Other events included pupils and staff at Holmwood House Prep School in Colchester wearing alternative ties to mark the occasion, and Hardwick Primary School in Bury St Edmunds holding a dress up day.

