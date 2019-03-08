'Off-rolling' schools being monitored, county council warns

Suffolk County Council said schools off-rolling pupils were being monitored.

Education chiefs have warned that schools in Suffolk deliberately encouraging poorly performing pupils to quit school for home education are being monitored.

Councillor Chris Chambers, deputy cabinet member for education said Ofsted would be informed off schools off-rolling where appropriate.

It emerged that more than 800 youngsters were being taught at home in Suffolk, after data was published by Suffolk County Council earlier this month - including eight instances in one year where pupils were 'off-rolled'.

Off-rolling is where schools encourage parents to take their child out of school and have them educated at home, so that the child does not bring down the school's overall results.

Now, bosses have warned that those schools attempting to off-roll pupils will be found out.

"Recent data indicates that there may potentially be an issue with off rolling and that further questions need be posed, or guidance provided," said councillor Chris Chambers, Conservative deputy cabinet member for education.

Cllr Jack Abbott said families being home schooled were more likely to be SEND families.

"We have identified schools from which there are high numbers of EHE [elective home education] and details of those schools with above average numbers have been shared with relevant officers, who will continue to monitor this.

"As per government guidance, we will also consider informing Ofsted of schools where off rolling appears to be happening on a significant scale so that this can be addressed at the school's next inspection."

Despite the confirmed cases, many instances of home schooling are because of parental preference, philosophical reasons or convenience for families in rural areas.

As part of support measures, home education consultants work with families to ensure there is sufficient support.

Mr Chambers said: "Suffolk County Council respects the right of parents to choose to electively home educate and recognise that when this is a positive and informed choice this works well for many families.

"However, there are a number of families electing to home educate who may not be fully aware or meet the expectations that this entails, which is a cause for concern.

"Our aim is to work collaboratively with families who electively home educate, recognising each other's rights and responsibilities.

"Our EHE officers work with both professionals and home educating families in the child's best interests; ensuring that a high-quality education is received, children's views are considered, and children are safe."

Concerns had been raised that the number home educated was disproportionately affecting children with special educational needs and disabilities [SEND] who were unable to access the correct support because of demand in the service.

Labour education spokesman Jack Abbott said: "More parents haven't suddenly decided to home school out of personal choice, it's because they've been left with no other option.

"Overwhelmingly this is impacting children with SEND - regular exclusions, part-time timetabling and inflexible attendance expectations are forcing parents into making impossible decisions. This is off-rolling, plain and simple.

"The educational and social cost to children is immense and parents are being left isolated, exhausted and desperate. Frankly, it's disgusting how families are being treated.

"Those in power at Suffolk County Council have been warned time and time again about what is happening, but little has changed - families don't need platitudes and excuses, they need action."