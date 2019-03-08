Why are the skies so colourful at this time of year?

Beautiful skies have appeared across the county Picture: ROCHELLE KERSEY Archant

Suffolk has seen some stunning sunsets in the past few weeks but why have the sunsets been so beautiful?

Skies of orange, purple and red have been greeting Suffolk Picture: ROCHELLE KERSEY Skies of orange, purple and red have been greeting Suffolk Picture: ROCHELLE KERSEY

Skies of orange, red yellow and even pink and purple have been spotted across the county in recent weeks as we enter the autumn months.

Some of the most spectacular sunsets have been captured in places like Leiston.

Adam Drury from East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest said that there were a range of reasons as to why the skies may have been so colourful.

"The difference in the colours can be a variation of the dust in the atmosphere," said Mr Drury.

Brightly coloured skies have been spotted over Leiston Picture: ROCHELLE KERSEY Brightly coloured skies have been spotted over Leiston Picture: ROCHELLE KERSEY

"If there are more aerosols and dust in the atmosphere the light will scatter more. The more the light scatters the more into the red end of the spectrum the light will go.

"The colours of the sunset can also be affected by the time of year.

"The angle of elevation of the sun changes between seasons, meaning that when the light hits the atmosphere it is scattering differently."

Forecasters say there are a number of reasons why the sunsets have been so vivid Picture: ROCHELLE KERSEY Forecasters say there are a number of reasons why the sunsets have been so vivid Picture: ROCHELLE KERSEY

