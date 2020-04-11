E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Violent offender’s appeal against ‘excessive’ jail term dismissed by court

11 April, 2020 - 06:00
West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man has lost an appeal against the length of his 18-month prison sentence for offences characterised by ‘bullying and violence’.

Scott Abbott used foul and abusive language towards A&E staff at West Suffolk Hospital before spitting at a police officer, who he told: “I’ve got HIV and Hep C”, on July 21 last year.

Less than a week later, Abbott breached a non-molestation order by attending an ex-partner’s address and assaulting her father, before spitting in the face and on the arm of two other police officers when interviewed.

Abbott, 30, of no fixed address, admitted threatening behaviour, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of assaulting a police officer and breaching a non-molestation order at Ipswich Crown Court last August.

His guilty pleas were taken into account, along 43 previous convictions, when a judge passed down concurrent three-month terms for assaulting the officers and consecutive terms of six months for breaching the order, three months for assault and two three-month terms for his behaviour around the incident at the hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Abbott took his case to the Court of Appeal to argue that the starting points for the sentences were too high and that the overall term was manifestly excessive.

Three judges dismissed the appeal, made on grounds that events at the hospital constituted a low-level public order offence, which should have been met with a fine or community order.

The court found that Abbott’s behaviour would have caused multiple individuals to fear “unpredictable violence” and that the sentence was entirely sustainable.

Justices said the sentences for spitting at the police officers were not manifestly excessive – and nor was the sentence for what they called a deliberate and planned breach of the non-molestation order, and the equally serious assault on his ex-partner’s father.

In summing up, they said: “We consider, furthermore, there is no merit in the submission that the total sentence was disproportionate, given the overall circumstances of this highly offensive behaviour.

“In three instances the appellant deliberately put the health of police officers at risk or, at the least, he sought to instil that fear. Otherwise this offending was characterised by bullying and violence.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

On this day in Town’s history: The night McCarthy left

Town manager Mick McCarthy leaves the press room after his final game against Barnsley in April 2018

Work on 65 new homes due to start soon

Bellway have pledged to invest thousands into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY

Violent offender’s appeal against ‘excessive’ jail term dismissed by court

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Kieron Dyer: ‘The best Town XI I played with’

Kieron Dyer Town XI

Care home inspected before lockdown put in special measures over ‘serious safety concerns’

Alice Grange Care Home in Kesgrave, which has been placed in special measures Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24