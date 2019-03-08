E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with burglaries in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 15:38 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 12 September 2019

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 49-year-old man has been charged with two burglaries and an attempted burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

Between Monday September 9, and Tuesday, September 10, jewellery and electronics were stolen from a property during a burglary in Westley Road.

On Tuesday, September 10, another burglary took place at a different address in the same road in which an iPad was stolen.

The same day, an attempted burglary took place in Out Risbygate.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, entry to the property was forced but nothing was reported to have been stolen.

Scott Chesney, from Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday, September 12, charged with two counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary. He was remanded in custody.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cladding fire breaks out at huge factory

A drone shot of Muntons maltings factory, Stowmarket. Picture: MUNTONS

Ed Sheeran delighted by ‘fantastic’ Made in Suffolk exhibition

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns

‘Impossible to justify’ – Academy chains slammed for paying bosses up to £300k a year

Jack Abbott, Labour's education spokesman at Suffolk County Council, said the pay packets were

Man charged with burglaries in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH: Huge protests in Ipswich by firefighters angry at reduced crews

Phil Johnston from Suffolk FBU with demonstrators outside of Suffolk County Council in Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists