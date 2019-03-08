Man charged with burglaries in Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 15:38 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 12 September 2019
A 49-year-old man has been charged with two burglaries and an attempted burglary in Bury St Edmunds.
Between Monday September 9, and Tuesday, September 10, jewellery and electronics were stolen from a property during a burglary in Westley Road.
On Tuesday, September 10, another burglary took place at a different address in the same road in which an iPad was stolen.
The same day, an attempted burglary took place in Out Risbygate.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, entry to the property was forced but nothing was reported to have been stolen.
Scott Chesney, from Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday, September 12, charged with two counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary. He was remanded in custody.
