Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man jailed for threatening shopkeeper with gun as he tried to rob his store

14 February, 2019 - 14:18
Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man has been jailed for more than four years for threatening a Clacton shopkeeper with a gun as he tried to rob his store.

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today, Thursday, February 14, having previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years for attempted robbery and was handed a two-year sentence for the firearms offence.

The sentences will run concurrently.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the shopkeeper was working alone on Monday, January 7, at the Kwik Serve Convenience Store in the town’s High Street when Cotier entered the building just before 9.50am.

Cotier picked up a can of tropical energy drink and paid for it.

But as the shopkeeper went to open the till, Cotier pulled out the imitation gun and threatened him, demanding that he hand over the contents of the till.

The shopkeeper, who was aged in his 60s, refused and shut the till and Cotier fled the scene on foot.

Police officers were able to identify Cotier by examining the shop’s CCTV footage as well as finger prints lifted from the scene which were a DNA match.

Cotier was arrested the following day.

Speaking following today’s sentencing, investigating officer PC Steven Baldwin, from Clacton CID, praised the shopkeeper for his bravery and hoped the sentence would bring some closure.

He said: “I am glad that, by pleading guilty, Cotier has taken some responsibility for his abhorrent actions.

“The victim showed immense bravery in swatting away what he believed was a loaded gun, and refused to hand over anything from the till.

“More importantly, he managed to get himself to safety before he called the police.

“I hope that this sentence will bring some closure for the victim, who has continued to live with a fear of violence since the incident.

“No one should feel unsafe in their workplace, and today’s sentence proves that.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Protestors make their voice heard before Suffolk County Council budget meeting

Protestors outside Endeavour House before the Suffolk County Council budget meeting. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Man jailed for threatening shopkeeper with gun as he tried to rob his store

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Town set to introduce CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour and deter criminals

The Halesworth Town Council are set to introduce CCTV cameras to the town centre. Picture: HUSTVEDT

‘I think it’s working really well’ - Nolan on Town’s new diamond system

Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Wednesday night.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists