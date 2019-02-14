Man jailed for threatening shopkeeper with gun as he tried to rob his store

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A man has been jailed for more than four years for threatening a Clacton shopkeeper with a gun as he tried to rob his store.

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today, Thursday, February 14, having previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years for attempted robbery and was handed a two-year sentence for the firearms offence.

The sentences will run concurrently.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the shopkeeper was working alone on Monday, January 7, at the Kwik Serve Convenience Store in the town’s High Street when Cotier entered the building just before 9.50am.

Cotier picked up a can of tropical energy drink and paid for it.

But as the shopkeeper went to open the till, Cotier pulled out the imitation gun and threatened him, demanding that he hand over the contents of the till.

The shopkeeper, who was aged in his 60s, refused and shut the till and Cotier fled the scene on foot.

Police officers were able to identify Cotier by examining the shop’s CCTV footage as well as finger prints lifted from the scene which were a DNA match.

Cotier was arrested the following day.

Speaking following today’s sentencing, investigating officer PC Steven Baldwin, from Clacton CID, praised the shopkeeper for his bravery and hoped the sentence would bring some closure.

He said: “I am glad that, by pleading guilty, Cotier has taken some responsibility for his abhorrent actions.

“The victim showed immense bravery in swatting away what he believed was a loaded gun, and refused to hand over anything from the till.

“More importantly, he managed to get himself to safety before he called the police.

“I hope that this sentence will bring some closure for the victim, who has continued to live with a fear of violence since the incident.

“No one should feel unsafe in their workplace, and today’s sentence proves that.”