Ipswich man carries out unpaid work following sex assault conviction

Scott Doughty was convicted and sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has begun carrying out unpaid work as punishment for sexually assaulting two teenage boys.

Scott Doughty had denied seven offences against the boys, aged 18 and 19 at the time of his trial in September.

But the 47-year-old, of Parliament Road, was found guilty of twice assaulting one of the boys aged 15 and 16, and assaulting the other boy on three occasions when 16 and 17. A district judge convicted him of slapping and touching one of their bottoms, and pinching it while he sat on a stool, but cleared him of touching his penis after making a sexual remark, and touching his bottom after making him bend over. He also convicted him of assaulting the other boy by horse-nipping his thigh and groin, flicking and touching his penis, and squeezing his groin while lifting him aloft.

He received a two-year community order, with 250 hours of unpaid work and up to 45 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.