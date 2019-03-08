Dealer found with drugs in buttocks is jailed

A county lines drug dealer who was found in possession of 90 wraps of heroin and cocaine after police stopped his car on the A14 near Woolpit has been jailed for 42 months.

Scott Messenger gave police a false name and when he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre he was found to have a bag containing the drugs hidden between his buttocks during a strip search, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Messenger, 29, of Oxford Street, Newmarket, admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and obstructing a police officer.

In addition to being jailed, he was banned from driving for 39 months.

Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury described the offences as a county lines drug dealing case.

David Stewart, for Messenger said his client had been living in Hertfordshire and had run up a £2,000 debt to his cannabis dealer.

Threats had been made against his family and he had been driven to Suffolk to sell drugs in order to settle his debt.