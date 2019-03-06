Professional gambler craps out with second driving while disqualified conviction

Scott Mills was handed a suspended sentence for driving while disqualified Pictures: SONYA BROWN Archant

A professional gambler, who staked his freedom on driving while disqualified, has been convicted of the offence for a second time.

Scott Mills rolled the dice by driving a VW Golf at 65mph along a 50mph stretch of A140 at Coddenham, while banned, uninsured and without a test certificate, last August 7.

The 35-year-old, of Lake Walk, Clacton-on-Sea, who makes £400 a week on fruit machines, took a punt at giving police incorrect details, but was summonsed to appear before Ipswich magistrates on Tuesday.

Mills, who admitted four motoring offences, was said to be “a bright man, who chose to bury his head in the sand”, but who would benefit from intervention to address his behaviour, rather than a short prison sentence, according to duty solicitor Larissa Hutson.

Magistrates handed Mills another 18-month ban and 17 weeks’ custody, suspended for a year. They also ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day ‘thinking skills’ course.