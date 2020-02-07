E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

PUBLISHED: 16:08 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 07 February 2020

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An AA mechanic has avoided losing his driving licence despite travelling at more than twice the speed limit on a Suffolk road.

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road near his Mildenhall hom.

The 32-year-old, of Woodlands Way, initially admitted the offence by post in December, but was summonsed to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday because the speed was deemed too high to be dealt with by way of single justice procedure notice.

Prosecutor Alex Morrison said Stewart's speed was clocked on a laser detection device in Brandon Road, where the 30mph limit was signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.

He said Stewart already had three points on his licence for speeding, in July 2017, when the offence took place just before noon on September 14 last year.

Declan Gallagher, mitigating, described the stretch of road as open and straight, with any development set right back from the highway.

"There's nothing opening onto the road; there were no pedestrians, no traffic, nothing whatsoever," he added.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gallagher said Stewart was driving a fairly powerful car, which quickly accelerated from an almost standing start upon entering the road - reaching an excessive speed and decelerating with equal rapidity before turning into Woodlands Way.

He said the consequences of disqualification from driving, for a man without criminal conviction, would be disproportionate to the offence.

He told the court the matter had been brought to the attention of Stewart's managers, who had made it clear that disqualification would lead to dismissal on the grounds of gross misconduct.

Mr Gallagher added that the loss of Stewart's income would have a disastrous impact on his ability to maintain payment on the mortgaged home he shared with his partner and child.

"At first blush, you may feel this has to be a disqualification," he told magistrates.

"But the application of your sentencing guidelines has to be proportionate."

He said Stewart, who was not at work at the time of the offence, had since replaced the Ford Focus with an automatic transmission car, less capable of rapid acceleration.

Stewart was handed six points and fined £576.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Public urged to stay away from cliffs ‘vulnerable to erosion’

Pakefield Beach, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Docks dispute settled - lifting threat of strike action

Strike action has been averted at Felixstowe docks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Got a great start-up idea? You could win a cash prize

The 2019 winners created an app called Stress Buddy
Drive 24