‘We will never be the same again’: Family’s devastation at loss of Scott Tarrant

PUBLISHED: 16:24 30 January 2019

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Archant

The family of a man stabbed to death outside his former partner’s home have spoken of their “devastating” loss.

Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, was found guilty of murdering Scott Tarrant after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court which lasted more than two weeks.

Speaking outside the court following the verdict, Mr Tarrant’s uncle Glen Anderson read a statement on behalf of the family.

He said: “We, as a family, are very happy with the verdict today and wish to praise the hard work of Suffolk Police and the prosecution team for this.

“Suffolk Police have done a fantastic job and have worked tirelessly right from the beginning.

Glen Anderson, Scott Tarrant's Uncle, talking to the media outside court. Picture: ARCHANTGlen Anderson, Scott Tarrant's Uncle, talking to the media outside court. Picture: ARCHANT

“The family liaison officer and other members of the team have almost become like friends to us during this time.

“We are now finally able to begin the grieving process and come to terms with the loss of Scott, who was a dedicated nephew, son and father.

“Our whole family has been left devastated and will never be the same again.”

Mr Tarrant and Miss Supple had a young child together, while he was also described as a father figure to her other child, after the pair began dating shortly after the youngster was born.

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Butcher will return to the court on Friday, February 1, to be sentenced.

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

