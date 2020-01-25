Scout group minibus thief surprised by police at door of hotel room

A prolific criminal has been jailed for committing a string of offences across Suffolk and Essex over a period of two years.

Scott Warner received a total of more than four-and-a-half years' custody at Ipswich Crown Court.

Warner, who stole vehicles worth a total of tens of thousands of pounds, including a scout group's minibus, was eventually caught up with in a hotel room in Suffolk following a manhunt.

Police described Warner as a prolific offender, who showed a complete disregard for his victims.

The 31-year-old, of London Road, Clacton, was handed consecutive jail terms of 15 months for theft and 40 months for handling stolen goods on Friday, January 17.

Warner also received concurrent sentences for three counts of fraud, one count of burglary and making off without payment, seven counts of theft and six counts of handling stolen goods.

He received no separate penalty for failing to surrender, while five further offences will remain on file.

The case involved offences committed across Suffolk and Essex in June 2017 and August 2019.

Warner's string of offending began with fuel and car thefts in Colchester and Tendring districts, and ended with a burglary at Sainsbury's, in St John's Road, Clacton, where he stole items worth a four-figure sum on August 16 last year.

Warner was arrested on August 19 at a hotel in Capel St Mary and remanded in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mike Evans, of Clacton criminal investigation department, said: "Warner showed a complete disregard for dozens of victims by stealing their possessions for his own gain.

"His pattern of offending varied - on occasions he would steal high powered cars, and then, on others, vehicles such as a scout club minibus.

"There was a man hunt for Warner and he was certainly surprised when he knocked on his hotel room door.

"Warner is a prolific offender, who will spend more time locked in prison for his actions."

A 32-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, from Clacton, were arrested on Sunday, August 18 on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and assisting an offender.

They have been released under investigation.