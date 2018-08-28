Leaked report warns huge substation could ‘overwhelm’ Suffolk AONB

A bird of prey at the Suffolk Coast AONB, which is proposed as a possible substation site Picture: PAUL SAWYER Paul Sawyer

A 30-acre substation would be “extremely challenging” to develop in a Suffolk beauty spot without harming the protected landscape, a leaked report said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Natural England said ScottishPower renewables’(SPR) plans for the Broom Covert site near Leiston, threatened to “overwhelm” the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB and “squeeze out” the landscape’s remaining traditional character.

SPR included the site in its latest consultation for the East Anglia TWO wind farm project off the Suffolk coast. The substation would comprise 21-metre tall buildings and transformers to transfer power generated by the wind farm onto the National Grid.

MORE: ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Initial plans for a substation near Friston had been criticised by Suffolk councils, due to its rural setting. Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Coastal District Council and Waveney District Council urged SPR to consider the viability of all sites – including the AONB - saying protected status should not rule it out.

SPR then launched an extra consultation stage, which finished on November 12.

The councils’ official response favoured the Broom Covert site as the “lesser of two evils”.

MORE: Councils favour AONB site for controversial new substation

Natural England also responded but had refused requests by this newspaper to make the document public, saying it was not a statutory consultation.

However a leaked copy of the response highlighted concerns with the AONB proposal and its effect on neighbouring “sites of special scientific interest” .

Natural England said policy was for no major development in AONBs unless “exceptional circumstances” can be shown.

In the case of Broom Covert, Natural England said “no construction or operational imperatives” had been presented, and therefore “exceptional circumstances have not been demonstrated”. It said a feasible alternative had been considered in earlier consultation stages.

The response also said that when considered in combination with other nearby developments, including Sizewell power station and the Greater Gabbard and Galloper substations, the plans threatened to “overwhelm this part of the AONB” and “sever” the landscape in two.

The Save Our Sandlings campaign group, which has been fighting the plans, welcomed Natural England’s response, which members said was “excellent and robust”.

SPR said before the consultation ended: “All feedback will be fully considered and used to shape and inform our plans going forward.”

The company has been asked to respond to the concerns raised in Natural England’s consultation.