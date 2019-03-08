Former teacher and Scout leader jailed for sexually abusing teenagers

Russell Howard-Tricker has been sentence to 14 years in jail for historic sex abuse offences. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A former teacher and Scout leader from Colchester has been jailed for sexually abusing two teenage boys.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Russell Howard-Tricker, 77, has been sentenced to 14 years for the two historic crimes which happened in the 1960s and 1970s. He was based in Colchester at the time of the offences, which came to light when one of the victims contacted Essex police in September 2017 to report being groomed and assaulted.

During investigations, a further victim came forward and also reported being indecently assaulted.

The 77 year old, was jailed for 14 years at Chelmsford Crown Court today (October 4).

Speaking after the hearing, the first victim said: "I was groomed and sexually abused from the age of 13.

"In the years since, I have felt shame, self-doubt, isolation and depression.

"I was encouraged by seeing other cases in the media to finally face up to getting the help I needed, and from that came a successful prosecution. This has given me a sense of closure.

"I am grateful that a dangerous paedophile has been prevented from harming others in the way he harmed me."

The second victim became dependent on alcohol and suffered depression after being abused by Howard-Tricker.

He said: "I would drink up to ten pints a day at the worst points and my dependency went on for decades.

You may also want to watch:

"It led to me getting a drink drive conviction, to losing my job after that, to eventually my first wife leaving me.

"I felt degraded by what Tricker did to me and felt I could never tell anyone so I just locked all my feelings away."

During our investigation, detectives found out Howard-Tricker was living in Prague.

He was arrested at Birmingham Airport on December 21, 2018 and later charged.

He admitted two counts of indecent assault against the victims at previous hearings at Chelmsford Crown Court in March and June this year.

He denied one charge of serious sexual offences and one charge of indecent assault against the first victim at court in June. Following a trial, he was convicted of both counts on August 13.

Investigating officer DC Rachel Evemy, of the North Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "I want to commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward after suffering the trauma of Howard-Tricker's abuse all those decades ago.

"He was someone they trusted and who had a duty of care for them, and he abused that trust in the most horrendous way.

"This case highlights the long lasting impact that child sexual abuse has on its survivors.

"But it also shows how justice can still be achieved and I hope today's sentence will help his victims move forward.

"I urge anyone who has been sexually abused to please report it, no matter how long ago it took place.

"We will take your report seriously, investigate and help ensure you receive the right support."