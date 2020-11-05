TV shows and adverts filming in Suffolk as Covid-secure set-up allows productions to continue

Suffolk will remain open for TV and movie productions to film safely during the second coronavirus lockdown, the county’s official film office has confirmed – and a number of firms have already been shooting locally despite the virus.

Screen Suffolk director Karen Everett (left) and operations and business manager Jim Horsfield, Picture: GREGG BROWN Screen Suffolk director Karen Everett (left) and operations and business manager Jim Horsfield, Picture: GREGG BROWN

Screen Suffolk confirmed that Covid-secure measures were in place to enable filming and photography shoots for TV productions, movies, adverts and catalogues as the latest government lockdown regulations allow for people to continue working where they cannot do so at home.

According to Screen Suffolk bosses, a host of TV shows and adverts have come to Suffolk to film in the period between the first lockdown ending and this week’s latest national shutdown.

It is understood the relatively low rates of Covid-19 here has helped.

Screen Suffolk director Karen Everett said: “After lockdown we didn’t know how filming would work.

“By working in partnership with industry bodies we have ensured that any incoming production adheres to all the current regulations.

“Since lockdown eased for filming, we’ve had a busy few months with many adverts and TV shows choosing to film in Suffolk.

“We anticipate that feature films will return in the New Year as there’s a backlog of projects waiting to restart.”

The TV and film industry has been among those hardest hit by the pandemic as it effectively halted filming overnight for weeks, leaving a vacuum for new movies and TV shows for cinemas and broadcasters respectively.

Screen Suffolk enlisted the talent of local animator Mark Aaron to come up with a 3D video which brings to life familiar locations across the county while highlighting the proximity to London and the support for productions Screen Suffolk provides.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Screen Suffolk on this project,” he said.

“Suffolk has unique and varied film locations and hopefully this project shows that we have a wealth of homegrown creative skills that can rival those found in London or elsewhere.”

Screen Suffolk’s operations and business development manager Jim Horsfield said: “There is a breadth of talent within Suffolk and this film demonstrates the quality of work that can be found in this county.

“We’ve been impressed with the productions that have filmed in Suffolk since the lockdown was lifted.

“Small productions are managing within guidelines and larger scale shoots have a dedicated Covid supervisor who manages the shoot to ensure that it’s safe for the incoming crew and local residents.”

Screen Suffolk was formed in December 2016 at the request of Suffolk’s councils in order to bring more filming days and productions to the county.

A single day’s filming brings between £17,000 and £32,000 to the area’s economy including spend on local accommodation, catering and freelancers.

Last year Screen Suffolk brought 140 filming days to the county – well up from the average 20 days annually seen before it was formed – which equates to an estimated £1.6million economic boost.