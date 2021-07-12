Why these eerie sculptures were at Walton on the Naze beach
- Credit: Sarah Muckle
Residents of Walton on the Naze were surprised to see eerie looking sculptures on the beach as part of an exhibition.
The dramatic outdoor exhibition saw 15 large sculptures on a quiet part of the beach over the weekend.
They were designed and created by Colchester-based artist Nabil Ali as a way of highlighting the eroding Essex coastline.
Mr Ali said: "The artworks aim to bring awareness to the eroding coastline along the eastern shores of Essex.
"The sea is slowly taking the land and spitting back bricks and twisted iron objects onto the London Clay.
You may also want to watch:
"The figures symbolically signify the forgotten ancestors and lost communities of the past."
The sculptures were made using clay gathered from the beach along with other natural materials such as willow, hessian and wax.
Most Read
- 1 Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued
- 2 Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases
- 3 Outdoor cinema and gin festival heads to Suffolk
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Dartford
- 5 Town target Crooks 'getting on plane' for Hungary trip
- 6 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club
- 7 Woman left 'critical' after town centre attack now in 'serious but stable' condition
- 8 Gameday: How many more signings do Town need?
- 9 Ipswich road now clear after three-vehicle collision
- 10 Care home residents left to 'strip wash at hand basin’ after lift breaks
The exhibition only lasted two days, and the figures have since been removed.