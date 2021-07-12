Why these eerie sculptures were at Walton on the Naze beach

Published: 12:00 PM July 12, 2021

15 sculptures were spotted at Walton on the Naze - Credit: Sarah Muckle

Residents of Walton on the Naze were surprised to see eerie looking sculptures on the beach as part of an exhibition.

The dramatic outdoor exhibition saw 15 large sculptures on a quiet part of the beach over the weekend.

The figures were created to highlight the importance of coastal erosion - Credit: Sarah Muckle

They were designed and created by Colchester-based artist Nabil Ali as a way of highlighting the eroding Essex coastline.

Mr Ali said: "The artworks aim to bring awareness to the eroding coastline along the eastern shores of Essex.

"The sea is slowly taking the land and spitting back bricks and twisted iron objects onto the London Clay.

"The figures symbolically signify the forgotten ancestors and lost communities of the past."

The sculptures were made using clay gathered from the beach along with other natural materials such as willow, hessian and wax.

The exhibition only lasted two days, and the figures have since been removed.