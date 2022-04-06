Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc
- Credit: Richard Cornwell
A big clear-up is underway after high tides damaged more than 25 beach huts and left a promenade deep in sand and shingle.
High-powered sweepers are clearing the prom at Felixstowe so that it is safe for pedestrians and cyclists to use, while a digger has been brought in to clear a car park that was inundated by the waves.
The material collected is being tipped back onto the shore.
Staff with shovels are dealing with the tricky areas beneath seats and other structures.
The damage happened last week after strong north-easterly winds whipped up the waves and threw tonnes of shingle and sand onto the prom - especially the south beach between the Pier and Manor End.
The prom was left up to five inches deep in material - and in some places even more, with sand deep enough to touch the seats of benches lining the route.
More than two dozen huts were picked up by the sea and smashed together, left strewn in car parks and other beachside areas.