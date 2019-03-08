E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seal snapped enjoying early morning sun on boat

PUBLISHED: 16:19 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 26 August 2019

A seal enjoys the sunshine Picture: CYRIL VARLEY

A seal enjoys the sunshine Picture: CYRIL VARLEY

A seal was captured basking in the early morning sunshine after it hopped on board a barge boat on the River Stour.

The Thames sailing barge Thalatta was anchored for the night off Wrabness on the River Stour last week with a junior crew of children from Norwich School on board.

When skipper Cyril Varley went on deck around 7.30am on Friday, August 23, he found a large seal stretched out in the sunshine in one of the barge boats tied up to the vessel.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Varley grabbed a quick snap, and Tam Preston, a photographer, who was on the boat during the week taking pictures for a photo shoot said it was quite a surprise.

"He went on deck to do his normal checks and there was the seal enjoying the sun," she said.

"They are surprisingly agile and it had managed to hop right into the boat.

"He said the seal got back into the water eventually without any help and swam off."

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Live updates from the LAST NIGHT of Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran has been putting on a brilliant performance each night in Chantry Park, Ipswich - stay with our LIVE blog for the latest Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘I pick a team and system that I think can win a game’ – Lambert on formation changes

Town manager Paul Lambert after the 5-0 win at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ingram nets brace as Marketmen beat Leiston in Suffolk derby

Joe Marsden on the ball for Needham Market, in the Suffolk derby against Leiston this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists