'It was fantastic to see' - Seal captured enjoying sunshine on River Stour

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:45 AM April 13, 2022
A seal was pictured enjoying some time in the sun on the River Stour near Manningtree

A seal was pictured enjoying some time in the sun on the River Stour near Manningtree - Credit: Gary Dawkins

A large grey seal has been captured basking in the sunshine in the River Stour. 

The seal was spotted enjoying the sun on a boat in the river near Manningtree on Sunday.

Amateur photographer Gary Dawkins, who captured the pictures, said: "I was on a friend's boat on Sunday and they had said that he was always there as he seems to have taken over that little boat, especially when the sun is shining.

"It was fantastic for me to see it first-hand.

The seal enjoying its time on the River Stour, which runs along the Suffolk and Essex border

The seal enjoying its time on the River Stour, which runs along the Suffolk and Essex border - Credit: Gary Dawkins

"It seemed very content sunning itself and wasn't bothered by our presence.

"Since retiring photography is a keen hobby of mine and I am always looking out for different wildlife shots."

A small grey seal was also recently spotted basking in the sun along the bank of the River Orwell

It is not unusual to spot the inquisitive animals in the Orwell and along the Suffolk coastline, especially this time of year. 

The cheeky seal was spotted on the River Stour in Bradfield

The cheeky seal was spotted by an amateur photographer - Credit: Gary Dawkins

Suffolk Live News
Essex Live News
Suffolk
Essex

