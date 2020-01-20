Man used CD rack to beat neighbour until he lost consciousness

A man has admitted using a CD rack to beat his neighbour until he lost consciousness - before lunging open-mouthed at a police officer who tried to arrest him.

Sean Hunt, 35, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to admit causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer on August 21 last year.

He also admitted causing criminal damage to a telephone outside the local police station a few weeks earlier on August 1.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Hunt had used the phone to call the force control room and ask for assistance retrieving a dog from his ex-partner, but became angry and abusive, threatening to "take matters into his own hands", before vandalising the receiver.

On August 21, he burst through the back door and into the living room of an address in Hardy Court, where he told a neighbour: "I'm going to open you up."

He then lunged forward, punching his neighbour to the right side of his head, causing him to stumble backwards.

Mr Ablett said: "He then picked up a CD rack and proceeded to strike him to the top of the head.

"The victim believes he passed out for a brief period. When he woke, up, the defendant had his hands round the victim's neck.

"He continued punching him to the chest before leaving."

Hunt, who had 40 convictions for 85 offences, including 15 acts of violence, was abusive to police upon his arrest shortly afterwards

Mr Ablett said: "He threatened to bite, punch, elbow and spit at police, and had to be restrained after lunging towards an officer with an open mouth."

Mr Ablett said the assaults were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and successfully applied for sentencing to be committed to the crown court.

In mitigating the criminal damage offence, Natasha Nair, for Hunt, said: "It took place at a very difficult time, for a number of reasons, mainly because his long-term relationship had broken down.

"He had difficulties with mental health, was sofa surfing, and things were very chaotic.

"He is far more stable since the incident and is getting the medication he needs."

She said Hunt had been offered employment upon completion of a construction skills scheme.

He was ordered to pay £80 in compensation for the criminal damage and bailed to be sentenced at a crown court hearing scheduled for February 14.