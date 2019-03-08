Rain

Volunteers help search for Leiston man Brian Nunn - have you seen him?

PUBLISHED: 11:22 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 28 July 2019

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The search for missing 82-year-old Brian Nunn continues today with the help of volunteers.

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside Leiston Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYMr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside Leiston Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The Leiston man, who has dementia, left the family home on foot at about 10am on Friday, July 19, and has not yet returned.

Police and family members are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mr Nunn, who has medical conditions that need medication.

Earlier this week his wife and son made a desperate plea for help in finding him, saying they are "starting to lose hope".

Today officers are continuing the searches with help from about 30 volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search & Rescue.

Police received a number of reports of possible sightings of Mr Nunn, one of which has been confirmed as him, with an image captured on a dash cam at around 3pm on Friday, July 19, along Lovers Lane to the north of Leiston.

Various enquiries have been taking place by police officers during the past week and they have been conducting searches in areas he is known to frequent as well as handing out flyers.

Residents in the area are being encouraged to conduct a search of their gardens, garages and outbuildings and police repeat earlier pleas that if you see him to call police straightaway and to stay with him if possible until officers arrive.

Mr Nunn is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, has grey hair with dark flecks and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a navy t-shirt and dark brown gilet.

Anybody who believes they have seen Mr Nunn, or who thinks they have seen a man matching the description given, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the duty sergeant at Halesworth Police Station on 101.

