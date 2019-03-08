Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Freddie Taylor was last seen at 3.30pm on Monday, April 1, and it is thought he could be in the London area.

The 15-year-old is described as white and 5ft 11in tall, with ginger hair.

He is believed to be wearing a grey Boss tracksuit and a black North Face gilet with black trainers.

Officers are concerned for Freddie’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting missing person reference number 453815.