Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

PUBLISHED: 06:48 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 03 April 2019

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Freddie Taylor was last seen at 3.30pm on Monday, April 1, and it is thought he could be in the London area.

The 15-year-old is described as white and 5ft 11in tall, with ginger hair.

He is believed to be wearing a grey Boss tracksuit and a black North Face gilet with black trainers.

Officers are concerned for Freddie’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting missing person reference number 453815.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed – the Suffolk brownfield sites which could accommodate thousands of new homes

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

How Norwich Road is transforming attitudes to become the town’s multicultural hub

Phanuel Mutumburi, pictured at the launch of plans to transform Norwich Road through the Destination Norwich Road project Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Man heard threatening to burn down flat unless pregnant girlfriend returned, court hears

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Halesworth Picture: Amy Smith/Archant.

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

U’s players and supporters – they are in it together

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished Saturday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists