Police continue search for car following A12 hit and run

Essex Police are searching for the driver of a small dark car that fled the scene of a collision on the A12 near Marks Tey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Essex Police are still searching for the driver of a dark car following a collision on the A12 near Marks Tey.

The collision, involving two cars and a boat being towed, happened early on the afternoon of Monday, April 15.

During the collision, the boat had mounted the barrier separating the two carriageways, causing the closure of the northbound carriageway leading to heavy traffic delays.

Essex Police confirmed that the driver of the small dark car did not stop following the crash - and that they still have not located the driver.

The red 4x4 car and boat was removed from the scene by recovery trucks by 2.30pm, more than two hours after the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they left the scene at about 2.45pm, with the road only being blocked for a short period of time.

He also added that there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run, or those who have dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 431 of April 15.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.