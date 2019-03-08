Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police continue search for car following A12 hit and run

PUBLISHED: 17:45 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 15 April 2019

Essex Police are searching for the driver of a small dark car that fled the scene of a collision on the A12 near Marks Tey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are searching for the driver of a small dark car that fled the scene of a collision on the A12 near Marks Tey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Essex Police are still searching for the driver of a dark car following a collision on the A12 near Marks Tey.

The collision, involving two cars and a boat being towed, happened early on the afternoon of Monday, April 15.

During the collision, the boat had mounted the barrier separating the two carriageways, causing the closure of the northbound carriageway leading to heavy traffic delays.

Essex Police confirmed that the driver of the small dark car did not stop following the crash - and that they still have not located the driver.

The red 4x4 car and boat was removed from the scene by recovery trucks by 2.30pm, more than two hours after the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they left the scene at about 2.45pm, with the road only being blocked for a short period of time.

He also added that there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run, or those who have dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 431 of April 15.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Full public consultation for any children’s centre changes, Tories confirm

Hillside Children's Centre, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sky high burgers, liquid nitrogen frozen raspberries and ‘candy shop’ waffles on menu at cool new restaurant

ICE/Infusions Cookery School has opened a new restaurant/cafe on Rougham industrial estate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Calls to secure Fisons site after fire treated as suspicious

Authorities believe that the fire at the former Fisons site was suspicious Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe hit by points failure

Trains from Ipswich to Felixstowe are affected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lowestoft fishing campaigner among European election candidates for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party

June Mummery, of Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance, who is set to contest the European elections as part of the Brexit Party. Picture: MICK HOWES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists