Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

Published: 6:42 AM August 22, 2018 Updated: 6:02 PM October 11, 2020

Several people have been arrested by Border Force officials in Suffolk after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants.

Border Force officials and Suffolk police responded to reports yesterday afternoon at Woolverstone, near Ipswich, that people had come off a boat in the Orwell.

The vessel was seized and at least two people were arrested.

A group of people were then detained after a joint operation between Border Force officials and Suffolk police near the Cambridgeshire border.

A lorry was stopped between Fordham and Newmarket and 14 people were arrested.

