Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

Amy Gibbons

Published: 6:42 AM August 22, 2018    Updated: 6:02 PM October 11, 2020
The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Several people have been arrested by Border Force officials in Suffolk after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants.

Border Force officials and Suffolk police responded to reports yesterday afternoon at Woolverstone, near Ipswich, that people had come off a boat in the Orwell.

The vessel was seized and at least two people were arrested.

A group of people were then detained after a joint operation between Border Force officials and Suffolk police near the Cambridgeshire border.

A lorry was stopped between Fordham and Newmarket and 14 people were arrested.

Woolverstone Marina has since issued a statement on the incident: Marina ‘co-operated fully’ with authorities during suspected illegal immigrants incident

