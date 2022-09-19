News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Search for missing 17-year-old Felixstowe man

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:48 PM September 19, 2022
Arxhend Bera, 17, from Felixstowe

Arxhend Bera, 17, from Felixstowe - Credit: Suffolk police

The search is on for a missing 17-year-old man from Felixstowe.

Arxhend Bera was last seen in the town at 7.15pm on September 17.

He is described as white, 5’7 tall, slim build with short brown hair and stubble.

Mr Bera was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with khaki pattern, dark jogging trousers and dark trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on  101 quoting CAD SC-17092022-390.

Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Pallbearers carry the coffin of TV presenter and journalist Bill Turnbull into Holy Trinity Church i

Suffolk Live News

BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Great Bricett Business Park, where the 69 mobile homes would be built

Planning appeal ends into 69 mobile homes for Suffolk village

Dominic Bareham

person
A large fire has broken out near Sudbury

Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon