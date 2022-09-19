Search for missing 17-year-old Felixstowe man

The search is on for a missing 17-year-old man from Felixstowe.

Arxhend Bera was last seen in the town at 7.15pm on September 17.

He is described as white, 5’7 tall, slim build with short brown hair and stubble.

Mr Bera was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with khaki pattern, dark jogging trousers and dark trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD SC-17092022-390.