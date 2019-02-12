Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea

Police have suspended their search for missing pensioner Diane Hatherly after the body of a woman was found in the sea.

Diane Hatherly, 72, was reported missing from her West Mersea home at around 11.40am on Wednesday, February 13, and was seen walking in the Cross Lane area at around 9.30am.

Police have confirmed they have now suspended their search after a woman’s body was discovered in the sea shortly after 4pm.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but Diane’s family have been informed.