Warning of seasonal canine disorder after dachshund Trudie taken ill

Published: 4:57 PM October 22, 2021

A warning has been issued to pet owners of the dangers of seasonal canine illness as a miniature dachshund became seriously ill after a walk in Rendlesham Forest.

Rebecca Brookhouse and her daughter Rose took seven-year-old Trudie for a walk in the Suffolk forest last Saturday, with the pooch appearing well in herself for the rest of the weekend.

But on Sunday evening, Trudie started to become violently sick.

Trudie the dachshund was taken ill after a walk in Rendlesham Forest - Credit: Rebecca Brookhouse

Miss Brookhouse, who lives in Manningtree, took the family pet to Haven Veterinary Practice in Clacton, where practitioners believed she may have contracted seasonal canine illness.

The vets told Miss Brookhouse they had recently seen another pet with similar symptoms to Trudie after a walk in the forest.

You may also want to watch:

The sickness, also known as seasonal canine disorder, usually affects dogs in the autumn months — normally after walking in woodland.

Rose with Trudie, who is recovering from seasonal canine illness - Credit: Rose Robinson

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, fever and muscle tremors and the condition can be fatal.

Trudie has since been transferred to the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals in Hertfordshire and is in intensive care, though her condition has improved slightly.

Miss Brookhouse's ordeal comes after Halesworth resident Sandra Sexton's dog Marley was taken seriously ill after a walk in Dunwich Forest, near Southwold.

Even though Trudie is insured, Miss Brookhouse is anticipating a hefty vet bill — but she said she "can't put a price" on saving her.

Trudie is being cared for at the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals in Hertfordshire - Credit: Rebecca Brookhouse

She said: "We went walking last Saturday and Trudie was fine. On the Sunday evening, went to bed and she indicated she wanted to go down.

"She was sick like you'd never believe. It was horrendous — I was up all night with her.

"The speed of stopping your dog being sick is really important. The awareness of the illness is not so high.

"The problem was I didn't realise what was going on when she was being sick. If you don't deal with it, it can be fatal.

"I honestly thought I was going to lose her. Now that I know this is a thing, I wouldn't want me dog walking there. This is really worth warning people about."

Caroline Reay, head of veterinary services at Blue Cross, said: "We have cases cropping up from time to time — it's not very common at all.

"It's a tragic thing if it happens. Dogs will often need intensive care treatment.

"If your dog shows symptoms after walking in the woods, you should always talk to your vet."