Car crashes into lamp post in town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:56 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 21 November 2019

A car has crashed into a lamp post in Quayside Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A car has crashed into a lamp post in Quayside Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Emergency services have been called to a crash in Woodbridge - where a car smashed into a lamp post.

Police were called to Quayside at around 8.25am today, Thursday, November 21, after receiving reports of a single vehicle collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Seat Leon had collided with the lamp post and that the street light had later fallen down.

She said traffic could still get past the scene of the crash, as the fallen lamp post is not fully blocking the road.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has also attended as there is fluid from the vehicle and broken wires from the lamp post in the road .

There are not believed to be any injuries as a result of the crash.

