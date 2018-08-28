Quiz raises more than £6,000 for breast care unit

A charity quiz night held at a Suffolk golf club has raised over £6,000 for the Blossom Appeal.

The quiz night was organised by Ipswich couple Jane and John Garvin at the Seckford Golf Club.

Mrs Garvin is currently being treated at Ipswich Hospital for breast cancer.

“We wanted to do something and give something back to the hospital. We wanted to say thank you to the hospital.

“Our friends were really supportive. We could have sold the event two times over.”

The sold-out event attracted 128 people with the couple being forced to turn friends down.

As well as the quiz, the couple hosted the largest raffle the club had ever seen, with 49 prizes being offered from a range of local businesses as well as an auction.

Caroline Mortimer, Mrs Gavin’s surgeon, also gave a presentation at the event to explain where the money raised at the event would be going.

On the night the couple made £6016 for the new breast care centre.

“It’s still coming in,” said Mrs Garvin.

The club has a long history of quizzes having set them up originally for members in 2000.

“We started the charity ones in 2009. It’s grown and grown,” said Simon Jay the director or golf and sales at the golf club.

In the past year the club has raised just over £30,000 for a large number of different charities.

Mr Jay thinks that in the intervening years the club may have raised around £250,000.

Each set of questions is bespoke made by Mr Jay’s mum.

“It takes a full day to write a new quiz,” said Mr Jay.

Consultant Surgeon, Caroline Mortimer said: “Jane organised a really memorable evening including a challenging quiz with a splendid supper. Everyone there entered into the spirt of the evening wearing pink and donating gifts for the raffle and auction.

“Not only was it great fun but a very successful fundraising event too for which we are very very grateful. Every fundraising event counts and brings us one step closer to realising our vision of a breast care unit that is more personalised, relaxing and efficient.”

The couple were so pleased with the event and the money they raised that they intent to hold another event next year.

Mrs Garvin said:“We have booked the same time next year. It was very successful and everyone enjoyed it.”