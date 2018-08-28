Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz raises more than £6,000 for breast care unit

PUBLISHED: 15:14 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 22 November 2018

Jane and John Garvin and Simon Jay hand over their check to the Blossom Appeal Picture:COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Jane and John Garvin and Simon Jay hand over their check to the Blossom Appeal Picture:COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Archant

A charity quiz night held at a Suffolk golf club has raised over £6,000 for the Blossom Appeal.

Consultant Caroline Mortimer spoke at the event Picture: PAGEPIXConsultant Caroline Mortimer spoke at the event Picture: PAGEPIX

The quiz night was organised by Ipswich couple Jane and John Garvin at the Seckford Golf Club.

Mrs Garvin is currently being treated at Ipswich Hospital for breast cancer.

“We wanted to do something and give something back to the hospital. We wanted to say thank you to the hospital.

“Our friends were really supportive. We could have sold the event two times over.”

The sold-out event attracted 128 people with the couple being forced to turn friends down.

As well as the quiz, the couple hosted the largest raffle the club had ever seen, with 49 prizes being offered from a range of local businesses as well as an auction.

Caroline Mortimer, Mrs Gavin’s surgeon, also gave a presentation at the event to explain where the money raised at the event would be going.

On the night the couple made £6016 for the new breast care centre.

“It’s still coming in,” said Mrs Garvin.

The club has a long history of quizzes having set them up originally for members in 2000.

“We started the charity ones in 2009. It’s grown and grown,” said Simon Jay the director or golf and sales at the golf club.

In the past year the club has raised just over £30,000 for a large number of different charities.

Mr Jay thinks that in the intervening years the club may have raised around £250,000.

Each set of questions is bespoke made by Mr Jay’s mum.

“It takes a full day to write a new quiz,” said Mr Jay.

Consultant Surgeon, Caroline Mortimer said: “Jane organised a really memorable evening including a challenging quiz with a splendid supper. Everyone there entered into the spirt of the evening wearing pink and donating gifts for the raffle and auction.

“Not only was it great fun but a very successful fundraising event too for which we are very very grateful. Every fundraising event counts and brings us one step closer to realising our vision of a breast care unit that is more personalised, relaxing and efficient.”

The couple were so pleased with the event and the money they raised that they intent to hold another event next year.

Mrs Garvin said:“We have booked the same time next year. It was very successful and everyone enjoyed it.”

Topic Tags:

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

6 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

14:03
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

13:24 Jake Foxford
The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four vehicles have collided on the A1120, blocking the road in both directions.

Prizes handed out at King Edward VI School’s annual awards evening

13:18 Russell Cook
King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN

Pride and joy were just two of the emotions of students from King Edward VI School, in Bury St Edmunds, who were presented with certificates and prizes at their annual awards evening.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24