Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A second patient who was diagnosed with Covid-19 has died at West Suffolk Hospital.

465 people in the UK have now died from the virus, up 43 from Tuesday, March 24.

One of the 28 deaths in England was at West Suffolk NHS Trust in Bury St Edmunds, the second patient to die from Covid-19 at the hospital.

Coronavirus has now claimed more lives than the 2009-10 swine flu, which killed 457 people in the UK.

135 people have now recovered from the virus, but the total number of confirmed cases rose to 9,529 with 35 positive cases in Suffolk.

Last night, tributes were paid to Jane Jay, a “lovely vibrant” grandmother, who became the first person to die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk.

She spent one week receiving treatment at West Suffolk Hospital before she died on Tuesday, March 24.

The grandmother-of-five, from Ixworth, has left behind three children, and her son Alex has spoken about the traumatic experience of losing her to the virus which caused double pneumonia.

West Suffolk Hospital has been approached for comment.

