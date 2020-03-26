E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:19 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 26 March 2020

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A second patient who was diagnosed with Covid-19 has died at West Suffolk Hospital.

465 people in the UK have now died from the virus, up 43 from Tuesday, March 24.

One of the 28 deaths in England was at West Suffolk NHS Trust in Bury St Edmunds, the second patient to die from Covid-19 at the hospital.

Coronavirus has now claimed more lives than the 2009-10 swine flu, which killed 457 people in the UK.

135 people have now recovered from the virus, but the total number of confirmed cases rose to 9,529 with 35 positive cases in Suffolk.

More: Suffolk has 7 new coronavirus cases, over 50 more in East of England

Last night, tributes were paid to Jane Jay, a “lovely vibrant” grandmother, who became the first person to die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk.

She spent one week receiving treatment at West Suffolk Hospital before she died on Tuesday, March 24.

The grandmother-of-five, from Ixworth, has left behind three children, and her son Alex has spoken about the traumatic experience of losing her to the virus which caused double pneumonia.

More: ‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

West Suffolk Hospital has been approached for comment.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our newsletter for daily content.

