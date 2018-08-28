Major traffic builds ahead of Christmas Fayre

Traffic is already building as we head into the second day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stretches of slow moving and queuing traffic is building around Bury St Edmunds as it prepares for the Christmas Fayre.

Yesterday traffic clogged up roads across East Anglia as people flooded into the market town for the start of the four-day extravaganza.

Last night fireworks illuminated skies at the event, but this morning it is back to the traffic grind as the second day of the Christmas Fayre attracts thousands of people.

Slow moving traffic is stretching along the westbound A14 at junctions 44 and 43 near Bury St Edmunds.

Queues are also building along the loop of the A134 with cars reduced to speeds of 20mph.

Over on the A1101, running towards the town centre, drivers are also facing delays from Bell Meadow down to Station Hill.

An earlier crash near Barton Mills could also cause issues for people heading to Bury St Edmunds from north Suffolk on the A11.

Roads are expected to get more congested as we head towards mid-morning.

For all travel news, including extra train and bus services to and from Bury St Edmunds, see our earlier article.