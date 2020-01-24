Second new Intercity train starts work on Greater Anglia main line

Greater Anglia has introduced the second of its new Intercity trains on the main line between East Anglia and London - two weeks after the first carried its first passengers.

Ironically its introduction coincided with the first hiccup for the first new train which had operated faultlessly since its introduction on January 8.

It needed attention at Norwich in the middle of the day, but the problem was soon rectified and it was back in service for the evening rush-hour. The brand new unit worked without fault all day.

Eventually there will be 10 of these 12-carriage Intercity units forming all the services from Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester to London. All are due to be in service by the end of March.

The number of new trains being introduced is expected to accelerate to about one a week next month and the existing trains of electric locomotives and traditional carriages will be taken out of service.