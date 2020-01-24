E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Second new Intercity train starts work on Greater Anglia main line

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 January 2020

Greater Anglia now has two of its new Intercity trains in service, Picture: JOHN DAY

Greater Anglia now has two of its new Intercity trains in service, Picture: JOHN DAY

Archant

Greater Anglia has introduced the second of its new Intercity trains on the main line between East Anglia and London - two weeks after the first carried its first passengers.

Ironically its introduction coincided with the first hiccup for the first new train which had operated faultlessly since its introduction on January 8.

You may also want to watch:

It needed attention at Norwich in the middle of the day, but the problem was soon rectified and it was back in service for the evening rush-hour. The brand new unit worked without fault all day.

Eventually there will be 10 of these 12-carriage Intercity units forming all the services from Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester to London. All are due to be in service by the end of March.

The number of new trains being introduced is expected to accelerate to about one a week next month and the existing trains of electric locomotives and traditional carriages will be taken out of service.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jailed in Suffolk: PC World fraudster and brothers who sold illegal firearms

Guzzy Lee and Kevin Lee have been jailed for a combination of 24 years for selling illegal firearms to criminals. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Second new Intercity train starts work on Greater Anglia main line

Greater Anglia now has two of its new Intercity trains in service, Picture: JOHN DAY

‘Lucky to be alive’ - baby Theo’s miraculous survival after being born 10 weeks premature

Theo, who was born 10 weeks premature, with parents Jonny and Jemma Nicholson. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Colin Caffell speaks about dealing with loss following tragic events at White House Farm

Colin Caffell, 66, has spoken out over the White House Farm case Picture: ITV

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24