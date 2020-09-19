E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Join In

Concern holidaymakers will flock to Suffolk as other areas face lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:42 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 19 September 2020

We put out a call for the government to 'Leave Suffolk out of it' and not impose a second lockdown - but what do our readers think of it? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

We put out a call for the government to 'Leave Suffolk out of it' and not impose a second lockdown - but what do our readers think of it? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A growing number of local lockdowns are being imposed as coronavirus rates continue to grow across the country - but there are fears residents could travel to Suffolk to escape the tough restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the nation is now at the start of the second wave of the virus, and restrictions are being imposed in areas with the highest rates to try and quell the virus spread.

OPINION: Don’t lockdown Suffolk again!

Many fear a second national lockdown could be looming if this fails to bring rates under control, which would have a devastating impact on businesses.

Yesterday, we called for the locla approach to continue and for Suffolk to be spared these tough new rules based as rate remain relatively low in the region.

Business leaders in Suffolk have come out in support of our message, saying a second national lockdown would risk thousands of jobs being lost in the county.

MORE: Businesses back our call to ‘Leave Suffolk out of it’

You may also want to watch:

Readers have backed our campaign but some fear a lack of restrictions in Suffolk could simply draw people from worse affected areas to the county.

Dawny Jane Smith said: “Trouble is if they leave us out people will flock to the county to avoid rules and regulations!!! Then we’d end up with a bigger problem which is not fair on our elderly and at risk people.”

But some feel the circuit breaker lockdown, which could last just two weeks, could be a positive step.

On Facebook, Jason Howard agreed with any measures to curb the infections, saying: “If it’s to control the virus so we can have a good Christmas so be it.”

The suggestion is the lockdown will be less severe than we saw earlier this year, with schools, and work places remaining open, but hospitality shut down and a ban on mixing with other households.

Kerry Baron questioned whether this goes far enough and said: “It won’t even be a lockdown, everyone at work, every one at school, mixing, breeding the virus, so what is the point?”

Several people lamented that if everyone had just followed the rules then we wouldn’t be in this situation, with some blaming second home owners for spreading the virus.

But Paul Theobald, from London, defended the visitors from the city, saying he has been abiding by the rules and that Suffolk is no different from anywhere else.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

33 new homes approved for village on outskirts of Ipswich

The homes are to be built in land off Levington Lane in Bucklesham, just outside of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Fraudsters target vulnerable during Covid crisis

Impersonation scams have increased dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Speak to neighbours breaking rule of six first before calling police, says assistant chief

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers

Ipswich's Jack Lankester with an effort on goal at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd