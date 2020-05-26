Second man charged in connection with service station thefts
PUBLISHED: 17:16 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 26 May 2020
A second man has been charged in connection with two burglaries at Suffolk service stations earlier this month.
Peter Hallam, 45, of Shipfield in Norwich, has been charged with two counts of burglary by Suffolk police.
Hallam appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday and has been remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, June 22.
Kieron Watkins, 32, of no fixed address, had previously been charged in connection with the two thefts.
Watkins pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 11 and was remanded into custody, pending sentencing.
Suffolk police were called on Monday, May 4 after receiving reports of a break-in at the Darsham service station on the A12, where cigarettes were stolen.
A short while later, in the early hours of Tuesday, cigarettes were also stolen from the Jet garage in Station Road, Framlingham.
