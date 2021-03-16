Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field

Published: 11:49 AM March 16, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM March 16, 2021

Officers from Mildenhall Police joined the Army's bomb squad at the farm in Tuddenham, west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Police

The Army bomb squad was called after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found in a west Suffolk farmer's field.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a farm in The Green, Tuddenham, shortly after 12.30pm Monday, March 15.

Farm workers had found a suspected bomb, which was rusty and covered in mud.

A bomb disposal team from the Royal Logistic Corps at Colchester arrived on scene at 2pm and identified it as an inert 25lb Second World War practice bomb.

The devices, used during training exercises, were typically filled with smoke or flash fillings.

The team found the bomb not to present a danger, and was recovered for safe disposal.

Emergency services left the scene shortly before 4pm.

An Army spokesman said: "We would encourage the public to raise the alarm if they do have concerns about any suspect items they find and not to touch them.

"It is better to be safe than sorry."