Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mystery over who owns the dragon’s teeth remains

PUBLISHED: 05:30 21 February 2019

Mr Finch was walking along the beach when he saw the objects peaking out of the sand Picture: NORMAN FINCH

Mr Finch was walking along the beach when he saw the objects peaking out of the sand Picture: NORMAN FINCH

Archant

Questions as to who owns land at Minsmere in which coastal defences known as dragon’s teeth were found remain unanswered.

The metal objects could be dragons teeth which have been spotted Picture: NORMAN FINCHThe metal objects could be dragons teeth which have been spotted Picture: NORMAN FINCH

Dragon’s teeth are long metal spikes weighed down with a concrete base that were used as anti-barge defences along the Suffolk coastline during the Second World War.

The metal spikes at Minsmere were spotted last week by walker Norman Finch, who had been crossing the beach from The Coastguard Cottages to Minsmere Sluice.

Concerns had been raised about the safety of the teeth after they were recently uncovered again by winter storms.

Whoever owns the beach where the spikes have been found would have the responsibility of removing them if it wished.

The mysterious objects were spotted at low tide near Minsmere Picture: NORMAN FINCHThe mysterious objects were spotted at low tide near Minsmere Picture: NORMAN FINCH

The defences are sited between the high and low tide marks.

However, the Crown Estate believes that the defences do not sit on its land and that no such items have been found previously in this area.

A spokesman for the Crown Estate said: “On occasion there have been reports of ‘dragons teeth’, the old Second World War defence works, along the stretch of coastline at Minsmere.

“However, the majority of the foreshore between The Coastguard Cottages and Minsmere Sluice does not form part of the Crown Estate and to date no works have been found to be situated on foreshore owned by the Crown Estate.

“Whenever reports of new sightings are received we investigate the location to determine ownership.”

The National Trust and RSPB have also confirmed that the land is not owned by their organisations.

The National Trust have previously removed dragon’s teeth from nearby Dunwich beach in the 1970s to make access to the area less of a risk for visitors.

The project was a serious undertaking and necessitated the use of heavy machinery to remove the concrete weighted spikes from the sand.

An RSPB spokesman added: “If people do approach the visitor centre at Minsmere and it’s clear they intend to swim staff do advise against it and warn that the beach is unmanned.

“However, the beach can be accessed without passing through the visitor centre or through the RSPB’s land.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Iconic ride set to return to Pleasurewood Hills ‘with a twist’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds eager to learn CPR through ‘Learn to be a Lifesaver’ campaign

Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the new CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mystery over who owns the dragon’s teeth remains

Mr Finch was walking along the beach when he saw the objects peaking out of the sand Picture: NORMAN FINCH

Suffolk County Council spent £95,000 on awards for staff over three years

The Raising the Bar awards were one of those included in the Suffolk figure. Cabinet member Gordon Jones at last year's event. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

Snape Maltings Picture: PHILIP JONES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists