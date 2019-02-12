Suffolk parents celebrate while Essex pupils miss out

Almost one in five children in Essex missed out on their first choice secondary school as offers were issued today, while in Suffolk parents celebrated as more than 95% got a place at their preferred school.

In Essex, 84.2% of parents were offered their first preference - the lowest figure since 2012 when only 82% got into their first choice school. It was a different story across Suffolk this morning as 96.5% of parents awoke to find their child would be going to their number one secondary school from September.

The figure for Suffolk was up from 91.61% last year and means more pupils got their first choice than in any year since 2013 when the figure was 96.75% - particularly as there were an additional 261 applications this year compared to last year.

Almost 95% of Suffolk families applied online for places.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, said: “I am delighted to see that we have met more school preferences than in previous years, especially as we have received 261 more applications than last year.

“Suffolk admission authorities use published criteria to decide who has priority for places so that the process is fair and clear. When a parent’s preference is refused, we will put their child’s name on the waiting list for that school automatically and tell them how they can make an appeal, should they wish to do so.”

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place. This is testimony to our strong track record of investing in new school places, as well as the hard work of admissions staff, schools and those involved in planning expansions.”

