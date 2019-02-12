Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk parents celebrate while Essex pupils miss out

PUBLISHED: 11:39 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 01 March 2019

The number of children who received secondary school places in Suffolk has soared while Essex has decreased. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The number of children who received secondary school places in Suffolk has soared while Essex has decreased. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

gpointstudio

Almost one in five children in Essex missed out on their first choice secondary school as offers were issued today, while in Suffolk parents celebrated as more than 95% got a place at their preferred school.

In Essex, 84.2% of parents were offered their first preference - the lowest figure since 2012 when only 82% got into their first choice school. It was a different story across Suffolk this morning as 96.5% of parents awoke to find their child would be going to their number one secondary school from September.

The figure for Suffolk was up from 91.61% last year and means more pupils got their first choice than in any year since 2013 when the figure was 96.75% - particularly as there were an additional 261 applications this year compared to last year.

Almost 95% of Suffolk families applied online for places.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, said: “I am delighted to see that we have met more school preferences than in previous years, especially as we have received 261 more applications than last year.

“Suffolk admission authorities use published criteria to decide who has priority for places so that the process is fair and clear. When a parent’s preference is refused, we will put their child’s name on the waiting list for that school automatically and tell them how they can make an appeal, should they wish to do so.”

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place. This is testimony to our strong track record of investing in new school places, as well as the hard work of admissions staff, schools and those involved in planning expansions.”

If your child didn’t get your first choice school see here for what to do next.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bishop back, while Collins will face late fitness test – Ipswich Town team news ahead of Reading visit

Teddy Bishop is available again following illness. Photo: Steve Waller

‘His smile lit up every room’ - charity bike ride in memory of Joshua, 16

Alex Webb, Mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown, Sean Tarrant and Darren Anderson. They are gearing up for a bike ride from Ipswich to Haverhill for the Joshua Tarrant Trust Picture: JOHN BURNS

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal and Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn

Richard Neal and Keith Nunn

Cornish confident Mildenhall Town will stay up

John Sands, who could provide the firepower to keep Mildenhall Town up over the next two months. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Suffolk parents celebrate while Essex pupils miss out

The number of children who received secondary school places in Suffolk has soared while Essex has decreased. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists